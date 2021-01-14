Everything Samsung announced at its January Unpacked event
Samsung
I'm so excited to finally be able to tell you about the Galaxy S21 and S21+.
We created a revolutionary new photo and video experience, with incredible enhancements in our camera technology.
That much innovation requires a fresh new design to match.
We've created a contract cut designed by combining the camera shell with the frame of the phone Covering the camera fully a metal.
This camera housing is stronger and more durable than when it was covered in glass and your phones design is stylish and seamless Galaxy S 21 comes in four colours.
Well as 21 plus comes in three.
We give you different options to fit your unique style.
Whether you choose Galaxy S 21, and its 6.2 inch display, or the S 21 plus and at 6.7 inch display, you will get the most advanced intelligent display we've ever put on a smartphone.
with vivid colors and adaptive refresh rate and comfort shield.
You'll be totally immersed in this new screen.
Thanks to AI, this program camera does all the thinking for you.
It knows how to adjust its settings to give you the brightest, most natural photos with three lenses that render your memories cristal and clear.
That kind of intelligence turns everyday photography into an Epic experience.
And it's all possible with the computing power of galaxy S 20 ones, brand new processor at five nanometers.
This chip represents the most significant leap and our chip performance ever.
And that starts with the CPU.
We're delivering 20% faster CPU 35% faster GPU and two times faster AI.
And we've adopted ARM architecture to significantly increase our overall chipset speed, giving you the power to reach 20 teroperations per second.
So we thought about new ways we could give you control over your camera.
And we created a new visual experience called director's view.
Now you can see preview thumbnails from all your camera lenses while you shoot.
That way, you can easily change angles, zoom in, go wide close up, all while filming.
You can make sure the video of your moment is just as epic as a moment itself.
We also upgraded the Estonia one series privacy features for the pictures and text files you share, now you'll be able to remove location metadata from photos to keep your location private.
And if you have photos, videos or text files that you want to share with friends, but you don't really want them to keep We've got a solution for you.
WIth Private Share, you can share your content and revoke access whenever you please.
Or just let it natural expire after two days so you can send your content worry free.
S21 will be available starting at $799.
And S21+ starting at $999.
Both bottles can be yours on January 29th.
Galaxy S21 Ultra takes it all up a notch.
It's a smartphone built for people who want more, more freedom, more power, and more ways to shape the world around them.
We built S21 Ultra with our most powerful processor, amazing display, and of course, our incredible pro grade camera so you never miss a single moment.
Our four cutting edge lenses give you an enhanced visual experience and open up a world of possibilities.
The support of precise laser autofocus, 108 megapixel wide lens broadens the scope of what you can capture.
The 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens adds more detail to every picture you take.
With our enhanced AI, the brand new 2 tele lens system creates a breakthrough and zoom quality.
Our hardware and software teams work together to build a camera experience unlike any other.
Space zoom on the Galaxy S 21 Ultra is a turning point in the zoom experience offering superb clarity between one and 100 times To improve image quality in the one to 10 times zoom range, innovative dual zoom combines mid range three times optical zoom with long distance 10 times optical zoom to provide an optimized and balanced range of choices from 10 to 100 times Image quality is boosted by powerful super resolution AI.
At one push of the shutter up to 20 frames are captured and processed at instantaneous speeds.
Advanced AI then evaluates and corrects 1000s of fine details to produce detailed images even at high magnification level.
Yes.
The four lens optical system provides a range of optimized focal lengths, including one for intense macro shots.
[MUSIC]
The S21 ultra's camera uses its laser auto focus sensor to measure the distance between lens and subject in real time.
If an object within 30 centimeters is detected The camera automatically switches to the new 12 megapixel ultra wide lens now with autofocus, and applies optimal macro settings for extreme close ups up to five centimeters in distance.>> As you switch between videos or pause to check emails.
Your phone will automatically shift between 10 and 120 hertz to optimize your viewing experience.
At the same time, our improved super smooth scrolling experience and w q HD plus resolution will keep up with you.
You'll get all these capabilities and the brightest most vivid display we've ever built in a smartphone.
This powerful device has a 6.8 inch display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits.
That's why we're introducing Wacom technology to S21.
Ultra and making it the first ever S series device compatible with the S Pen.
We're introducing two new independent s pens today.
The standard model now bigger with a more comfortable grip.
And the more advanced S Pen Pro, the S Pen for S21 Ultra will be available at launch and the S Pen Pro will be available later this year.
With unrivaled performance design and capabilities, you can get your very own ultra device on January 29th.
For 1199 and you'll be able to make it truly your own and choose among three gorgeous backplate colors that match the unique camera deco pattern.
If you choose the S21+, you can pick between two stunning colors with a delicate rose gold shell.
These colors will be available exclusively from samsung.com and select countries However you personalise your phone, it will be a one of a kind device to give you one of a kind experiences.
Here a galaxy buds Pro, the most immersive sound experience on galaxy buds.
When building galaxy buds pro engineers were inspired by the highest quality audio devices around Speakers.
Most premium speakers use a two way system.
A Woofer delivers bass and a Tweeter delivers high pitches.
They work together to create rich premium sound.
But most wireless earbuds only use a one way speaker system.
The reason size
Building two way speakers into a small ear bud body requires an innovative solution.
So engineers tried a new approach system in package.
Si p minimizes the size of each chip and organizes them into dense stacks to integrate all parts and she was single components for more optimal use of space.
This breakthrough in engineering enables the galaxy buds pro to feature to a speaker.
What really takes audio to the next level is active noise cancelling.
The Galaxy buds pro uses its outer mic to monitor ambient noise and its inner mic to monitor noise inside your ear.
Based on these noise readings, the advanced chipset generates an anti noise signal and eliminates up to 99% of background noise in real time.
Intelligent Active Noise control with intelligent ANC as soon as you start to speak a microphone to text for your voice while a sensor detects for vibrations.
An advanced AI algorithm then ensures your voice isn't mistaken for other voices to confirm you're in a conversation.
ambient sound on the Galaxy buds pro will sound more clear and natural than ever before.
Intelligent agency lets you hear and interact with your environment while your earbuds are still on for a truly seamless transition from immersion to communication And they're designed to sit just right within three key parts of your ear.
We also added a two millimeter vent to the outer shell of the buds to create airflow and balance the pressure around your ear.
So, you'll have a balanced fit without the feeling of tightness.
At IP x seven, the galaxy buds pro have the highest standard of water resistance in the galaxy buds lineup.
You can get your own pair of galaxy buds pro in three amazing colors.
They'll be available for 199 starting January 15 galaxy smart tag allows you to take charge of your everyday belongings in an extraordinary way.
It's a small portable device.
You'll be able to easily attach to the things you love most whether or not they have their own connection.
And it's coin size battery lasts for months.
So you can trust that smart tag will help you track down your favorite things even if they've been gone for a while.
Imagine that you left your door open and your dog ran off.
You'd feel panicked, not knowing where your pet is gone.
With galaxy smart tag on his collar, you'll be able to track him using smart things fine if he's far away, the smart tag on your dog's collar can send Bluetooth signals to a community of nearby galaxy users who can help you track it down.
The Galaxy find network that powers smart things fine is encrypted from end to end.
So you can track down your Smart Tag, while keeping all data from Galaxy users in the network untraceable.
Once SmartThings Find locates your SmartTag.
It will notify you about its whereabouts, and you'll experience the relief that comes from reuniting with your dog.
You can attach a SmartTag to your wallet, your suitcase, or even your bicycle.
And if you have trouble finding your smart tag, you'll be able to ring it and follow the sound.
You can get a smart tag on January 29th, and you'll be able to get a smart tag plus later this year.
