Everything Google just announced at its Pixel 6 event

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7? Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair Inside the lab making real holograms in midair