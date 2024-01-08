Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference 8:39 Watch Now

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

Jan 8, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Thank you all coming and hello to all tuning in Live from around the world. Speaker 2: Allow me to introduce you to lgs signature Ole T, the world's first 4K wireless transparent ole tv. Ed tv is the perfect TV that liberates your space and you're not giving up any of the stunning advantages of LG. Ole Olet creates a sense of [00:00:30] openness. The TV no longer has to dominate the room. This heightens the relationship between TV and the space it inhabits. For example, showcase digital art videos, visual aids, and visual accents as part of your room's decor to elevate the aesthetics. Ole T also becomes an object of design. You can place it in locations unimaginable until [00:01:00] now. A modular solution that provides you with a variety of ways to install it seamlessly. And with the wireless zero connect box, there are no cables to fuss with Wherever you place it and when it's time to enjoy the latest hit series, you can enjoy it with the exemplary LG ole picture quality. The beauty of ole tea is its ability to offer dual [00:01:30] modes. Simply raise the curtain and you can switch from transparent to opaque whenever you want. With LGS signature Ole T, there's never been a TV that can blend into your decor as perfectly as it can. It's fair to say Ole t redefines your screen experience. Speaker 3: We are introducing Innovative Home as [00:02:00] a service concept with Think Q Up 2.0. Through Hyper-personalization, we are creating a smart home solution that makes products smarter and more tailored to customer's needs. And through service ation, we are providing services for household tasks that cannot be completed by appliances alone. Think you up 2.0. Less [00:02:30] customers curate their LG home appliances by choosing which features they want to make this possible. LG developed a specialized operating system and the LG appliance AI chip set. Both of these technologies help drive the thank you up to 0.0 personalization process, which begins even before the customer receives their new LG products to provide tailored [00:03:00] purchasing options. LG is expanding its business into service-based area with the home appliance subscription. This lets our customers select options and services of their choice, potentially saving them upfront costs and allowing them to curate their own appliance life Throughout the subscription, LG [00:03:30] will continuously understand customers recommending that can further improve their quality of life. To help realize our vision, we are introducing a smart home AI agent designed to seamlessly fit into your daily life. Speaker 3: With its affectionate intelligence, it can take care of your smart home, communicate with [00:04:00] you, and even show you empathy. With autonomous driving technology, it's two-legged wheels. Our AI agent can navigate effortlessly around the house greeting and talking with you and sharing its personality through range of motions and facial expressions with the MIC camera, multiple sensors. It understands home environment such as temperature [00:04:30] and humidity. Based on multi-model AI technology, it better understands you and your home serving as a versatile agent. With its generative AI based on a large language model, smart home AI agent can actively engage you going further than simple voice commands. Now, should we spend a day with this adorable little friend [00:05:00] in the morning, it gives you medication alarm when you come back home. Our adorable AI agent is there to greet you at the front door. Oh, it also gives you a briefing of the home. And don't worry everyone, you're home alone. It can make an emergency call if needed. All of these things are made possible by Thank you connectivity. Speaker 4: [00:05:30] It's my privilege to introduce you to our new Alpha 11 AI processor with four times, four times the performance of its predecessor. The Alpha 11 AI processor allows LG OLED TVs to recognize you, understand your needs and further personalize experiences according to your Speaker 5: Preferences. I want you to picture yourself behind [00:06:00] the wheels of a car equipped with lgs cutting edge digital cockpit system, display AR MR platform, AI and 5G telematics technology. As soon as you get into your seat, your car recognizes you through affectionate intelligence, displaying your own personalized screen to greet you. Pretty cool, right? Once your navigation is set up to your preferred destination and while driving, [00:06:30] you and your passengers can easily monitor what's going on at home. You can even check in on your pets and feed them too. Some retail therapy online won't hurt, would it? It's all up to you. Let me ask you this. Have you ever taken an unfamiliar route? No need to worry. With our AR MR platform in place, navigating to your destination becomes much simpler and fun. [00:07:00] After driving for quite some time, your kids can doze off In the backseat, the car will suggest turning off the rear displays and lowering the volume to help keep the kids asleep. Numerous pieces of information collected from inside and outside the vehicle sensors such as driving data, temperature, light, and battery status are quickly processed by LGS [00:07:30] Advanced 5G telematics technology. Speaker 6: Already in South Korea, we've introduced a range of charging solutions, including seven 100 and 200 kilowatt options here in the United States. We are so proud to announce the rollout of 11 and 175 kilowatt chargers and 350 kilowatt ultra fast chargers this year with plans for additional models globally in the near future. I am particularly [00:08:00] proud to share a significant milestone today in response to the growing demand for EV charging stations across North America. We are establishing our first ever charger production factory in the United States. In the state of Texas. The new factory will manufacture absolutely this new factory will manufacture charges for the US market, and we expect and we anticipate extending this momentum to other markets, [00:08:30] including Europe and Asia. This wraps up LGS World Premier today. Thank you all so much for joining us and enjoy CES 2024.