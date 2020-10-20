Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of UVC disinfection devices

Transcript
Transcription not available for Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of UVC disinfection devices.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

94 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

345 episodes

Tech Today

1325 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of UVC disinfection devices

7:29

Watch an endangered primate cross a rope bridge like a pro

0:34

Apple Watch Series 6 or Fitbit Sense: Choosing the right smartwatch

16:45

For November's election, make a plan to vote

24:55

Xbox Series X full preview: we look at everything

12:57

Apple boosts iPhone 12 with MagSafe tech for better wireless charging and new accessories

3:39

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max explained

9:16

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is truly luxurious

6:34

iPhone 12 Mini: Same specs as iPhone 12

3:35

2021 Genesis GV80: Posh tour de force performance in a brawny wrapper

6:15

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Apple Watch Series 6 or Fitbit Sense: Choosing the right smartwatch

16:45

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

PS5's new UI revealed! Full features breakdown

4:23

Pixel 5 and 4A 5G review: Superb cameras, now with 5G

6:37

OnePlus 8T review: 5G phone with a stunning 120Hz display

6:07

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit turned my house into a racecourse

3:44

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max explained

9:16

Apple makes its smart home more accessible with a $99 HomePod Mini

6:12

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37