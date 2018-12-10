EU clamps down on tech in 2018

All right, lastly check out [UNKNOWN] year review piece on how the EU has made its authority known to Silicon Valley companies.
From GDPR to massive fines on Google, the EU hasn't been afraid to wallop companies like Facebook.
And Google.
Yeah, it's been kind of a tough year for the biggies, the [UNKNOWN]
One of the things, so I was at a conference last week and one of the things that somebody brought up there that I thought was interesting was that in a way it makes sense that Europe's hitting so hard at these companies.
There's no Mark Zuckerberg wings of hospitals in Europe.
Yes.
There's no They get all of the downside of the Facebooks and the Googles and all these other tech titans, but they don't get a lot of the upsides either.
It's true.
It's not worth donating to Paris and that's where the U.S. dragged its feet on privacy regulations.
Holding these guys to their fire.
Speaking of Google, Sundar Pachai will be testifying before congress tomorrow for our full coverage on that check us out on CNET.
I'm Roger Cheng.
I'm Joan E.
Solsman.
Thanks for listening.
