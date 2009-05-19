Your video, "Enter a destination on your Audi A6 "
Enter a destination on your Audi A6

This quick tip will show you how to quickly enter a destination on the navigation system of an Audi A6 with the legacy MMI interface.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:09 >> Brian Cooley: Hey folks Brian Cooley with a quick how to on entering a destination in the Alley MMI nav system like on this 2009 A6. Once you get to the navigation screen you can find destination a number of ways but typically you're going to be in map and from there hit the bottom right button to go to destination entry. That brings you to this screen and if you're in the right city already you can go right down to street and start entering your street name or you can enter a new city at that point as well and from there you can quickly enter a street number in the 3rd menu down and then hit start route guidance which is the next default right there. Now a couple of other areas to be aware of: Special destination is Audi's language for points of interest which is what everyone else calls them except them and that's where you'll go and decide what POI's you want to show but first they want to know how you want to filter them; near you, in a destination, a new city, or selected country. Let's say it's near you you care about and then you can go through and you can decide to check off various POI's that you want to show on the map. As it scans and pulls the area of focus that you want to look at for whatever it may be then you get a list and from there you can easily scroll and choose. One more thing if you want to a multi stop or a stopover destination plan what you do is hit the upper right button here for the route function and that'll take you to this choice; route with stop over or route without stop over, which is a one stop hop. If you are doing stop overs then you just go through and you enter each one 1 at a time like we've already showed you. So there's some quick how to tips on entering destinations on the Audi MMI nav system like on this 2009 A6.

