Media Streamers

Electric Jukebox HDMI music streamer takes on Spotify

Promising that it's easier to use than Spotify and Apple Music, Electric Jukebox pumps music through your TV via a dongle, and a motion-control remote.
[MUSIC] So, you find the current crop of music services a little baffling. A new gadget, electric jukebox, aims to win you over by making streaming as simple as possible. The tech itself involves an HDMI dongle which plugs in to the back of your tv, connecting. To your WiFi and then lets you play millions of songs using this chunky colorful motion sensitive remote to browse the selection. The remote also has a built in microphone, letting you search for songs using voice commands. [INAUDIBLE] It's not as fully featured as music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music, but Electric Jukebox is impressively easy to use. You don't need a smartphone, and there are no apps or speakers to configure. There's a year subscription built into the initial price, which is 180 pounds in the UK, or $229 in the US After that you'll have to pay 60 pounds or $60 per year if you want to keep listening without that. If you value simplicity over long list of features, the electric jukebox is paired down music streaming proposition could be worth investigating. For more info and for much more tech head to CNET. COM.

