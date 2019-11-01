Edward Norton on his new movie and his cat co-star

Transcript
Transcription not available for Edward Norton on his new movie and his cat co-star.

TECH SHOWS

68 episodes

68 episodes

834 episodes

892 episodes

319 episodes

1019 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Edward Norton on his new movie and his cat co-star

5:23

An app wanted to bring back Instagram's creepiest feature for stalking loved ones

7:04

HBO Max brings GoT-prequel House of the Dragon and Green Lantern show (The Daily Charge, 10/30/2019)

6:51

Everything Samsung announced at its Developer Conference

18:52

Google sees disappointing profit amid internal drama

1:08

Why Google could use Fitbit

2:24

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Leaked Apple videos and the parts for 2019's iPhone

6:16

HTC Desire 610 has iPhone 5C-style plastic, colours

1:07

Tomorrow Daily 103: Man's bionic arms make history, NASA proposes cloud cities on Venus and more

27:02

On the road: 2016 Volvo XC90

7:11

Huawei does the Honors in CNET UK podcast 409

35:27

2015 Kia K900

8:40

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere

3:08

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18

Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

1:55

Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

5:26

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55