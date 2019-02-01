Easy ways to poll your friends

[MUSIC]
If you've ever planned an event, whether a weekend away, or a big celebration, you know how complicated it is to coordinate everyone's dates and times.
Here are my favorite online tools to create polls to help get your group organized.
Xoyondo is a simple but effective tool that doesn't require a login or account.
When you click schedule your meeting you start creating your poll, and not just for meetings but for any type of event.
And to the dates and maybe even times you're polling and then send it to participants.
Doodle has two tiers of usage, the free and the premium.
Even the free version lets you create a basic poll with a name, description, calendar dates and times and polling settings.
The Premium version will help you collect more information form your group and give you a few more tools to monitor the results.
And finally, Google has it's own pulling tools.
Once you're logged in to your account, go to Drive, click New and then Scroll down until you see Forms.
Create one based on a template or completely from scratch.
