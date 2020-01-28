Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

[MUSIC]
In case you didn't know it Dyson makes lights yes lights in this light cycle morph the most advanced light is ever engineered.
The reason why it's called the morph is kind of the transformer of lights and morphs into four different lighting options when it's facing down.
It's a standard test lab.
The kind of use for reading, writing and studying When you swing the arm over and dock the head, you get this cool candlelight effect that turns them off into a mood light, you can chill out.
You can also turn the head and directed up at a wall or the ceiling to illuminate a room.
It rotates at three points, the stem, the elbow and head and design, seems to be a nice jump forward from previous Dyson tasks lights.
They didn't have this kind of flexibility.
Finally, the fourth letting option is to direct the head at a specific item, such as a piece of artwork that you want to showcase.
There's also a USBC port that you can use to charge your devices.
Needless to say, this is a Dyson product, which means it isn't cheap.
The desk version is $650.
The floor version is $850.
Unlike last year's light cycle, this is equipped with Dyson special heat pipe technology that Dyson says efficiently cools the LEDs to protect them against fading and discoloring.
with normal usage, the more led shouldn't degrade for 60 years.
Dyson says.
In other words, this light could outlive you There's some cool stuff the Morph does to automatically adjust its color temperature to the time of day in your location.
It's called daylight tracking.
And the idea is that it delivers the right light for the right time of day, reduces the amount of blue light as you head into the evening hours.
So your circadian rhythm doesn't get messed up.
And you can sleep better.
You'd expect a high tech light like this to have an app, and it does.
You can adjust the amount of light and color temperature from the app and also select preset modes, such as studying and relaxing.
There's also [UNKNOWN] modes and you can have the light wake you up in the morning along with your alarm.
First as lights go the Dyson lights like amorphous about a swanky high tech as you can get.
This is definitely cool stuff from Dyson.
It's not a vacuum am David Carter from CNET.
COM.
Thanks for watching.
