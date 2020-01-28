Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

Transcript
[MUSIC] In case you didn't know it Dyson makes lights yes lights in this light cycle morph the most advanced light is ever engineered. The reason why it's called the morph is kind of the transformer of lights and morphs into four different lighting options when it's facing down. It's a standard test lab. The kind of use for reading, writing and studying When you swing the arm over and dock the head, you get this cool candlelight effect that turns them off into a mood light, you can chill out. You can also turn the head and directed up at a wall or the ceiling to illuminate a room. It rotates at three points, the stem, the elbow and head and design, seems to be a nice jump forward from previous Dyson tasks lights. They didn't have this kind of flexibility. Finally, the fourth letting option is to direct the head at a specific item, such as a piece of artwork that you want to showcase. There's also a USBC port that you can use to charge your devices. Needless to say, this is a Dyson product, which means it isn't cheap. The desk version is $650. The floor version is $850. Unlike last year's light cycle, this is equipped with Dyson special heat pipe technology that Dyson says efficiently cools the LEDs to protect them against fading and discoloring. with normal usage, the more led shouldn't degrade for 60 years. Dyson says. In other words, this light could outlive you There's some cool stuff the Morph does to automatically adjust its color temperature to the time of day in your location. It's called daylight tracking. And the idea is that it delivers the right light for the right time of day, reduces the amount of blue light as you head into the evening hours. So your circadian rhythm doesn't get messed up. And you can sleep better. You'd expect a high tech light like this to have an app, and it does. You can adjust the amount of light and color temperature from the app and also select preset modes, such as studying and relaxing. There's also [UNKNOWN] modes and you can have the light wake you up in the morning along with your alarm. First as lights go the Dyson lights like amorphous about a swanky high tech as you can get. This is definitely cool stuff from Dyson. It's not a vacuum am David Carter from CNET. COM. Thanks for watching. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

75 episodes

Alphabet City

78 episodes

CNET Top 5

844 episodes

The Daily Charge

927 episodes

What the Future

329 episodes

Tech Today

1097 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Apple is crushing it, and it's all thanks to AirPods (The Daily Charge, 1/29/2020)

9:59

The latest TV tech comes to Super Bowl 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/28/2020)

9:47

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

Was Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince?

2:57

Clearview AI's facial recognition goes creepier than most surveillance tech

2:58

We're back from the future -- CES 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/21/2020)

6:50

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Will the iPhone 12 look like the iPhone 11?

5:24

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

8:56

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

Top 5 Apple iPhone 12 rumors

4:58

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

1:41

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27