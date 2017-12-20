DropMix is weird and very wild

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
DropMix is weird and very wildIt's part toy, part game, part music maker. It may also be a gimmick, but one that's worth at least a look.
Transcript
Remember Guitar Hero? The people behind it are back with something new and its pretty freaky. Dropmix is part game, part toy. For a 100 bucks you get this board and this deck of cards. Thanks to 21st Century witchcraft each card holds the power of the song element, like vocals from Sia's Chandelier. [MUSIC] Or the drums from Childish Gambino's Heartbeat. [MUSIC] You put up to five elements together and Drum Mix DJs it to somehow not sound like a cacophonous mess. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] There are three modes in [UNKNOWN]. There's clash, a competitive card game that creates some insane background music. Party, where you and friends work together to meet requests from the crowd. And then there's freestyle, where you have free reign to mix and match whatever cards you want And just hope to god you don't accidentally open the seven gates of hell. [MUSIC] It sure was a big hit in the CNET office. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] But even it is phone, and it is all a lot of fun. There are awesome issues [MUSIC] $99 will get you a Drop Mix board and your first deck, but you'll need more cards in the mix to keep the thrills coming. There are four booster packs you can get right now and each of them are $15, plus you'll need to bring your own tablet or smartphone, as well as a good set of speakers. There's no denying it, Drop Mix is a mind blower But I question the longevity you'll get out of the game, especially if you're not conversant with all the songs it offers, and the price fo admission is a bit high. For more on Dropmix, head back to cnet.com