DreamCloud Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

Jun 8, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So you're interested in the brand at Dream Cloud, but you're really unsure what the real differences are between their three mattresses. Well, we're gonna talk about exactly that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a CNET and we have our Dream Cloud mattress guide. So Dream Cloud is a pretty popular brand that makes three pretty burly, luxurious looking hybrid mattresses at a shockingly affordable price point. They do sort of a good, better, best model and [00:00:30] which one is gonna be the right one for you? It can be kind of hard to tell the real differences between these beds, but fortunately for you, we've tested these beds and well over a couple hundred beds at this point. You've been doing this for a long time and we have a lot of information down below in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including any discounts we can find on these beds from Dream Cloud. But we're gonna cover the original Dream Cloud mattress, the premiere, and the premier rest, and figure out which one should work best for you. Speaker 1: That sounds good. And you find this video helpful, give the thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and let's just dive right into the policies you should expect [00:01:00] if you decide to order one of these beds online. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now all of them are gonna be the same no matter which of these Dream Club beds you select. And we did get sent these beds for free so we can test 'em out and tell you all about them. But if you get one for yourself, you start with free bed in a box. Shipping the unboxing process is fairly quick and needs to do. We generally recommend having someone there to help you because it makes the process go a lot more smoothly. And once the bed arrives at your door, you get a very long trial period. Dream Cloud gives you a 365 night in-home trial period to determine if the bed works for you and you want to keep [00:01:30] it. Speaker 1: If you decide that it doesn't within the trial window. So even in month 10 you could say, Hmm, this bet isn't for me. You can return it and get a full refund, which is fantastic. This is one of the primary reasons people feel comfortable buying a mattress online because it's virtually risk free. And then if you decide to keep any one of these free bets in Dream Cloud, they're backed by a lifetime warranty. And when most brands say lifetime warranty, what they mean is that you have full protection in the first 10 years and then it kind of tapers off after that. We'll try to make more information about Dream Cloud's warranty down below in the description. Either [00:02:00] way, dream Cloud as a brand goes above and beyond the usual online mattress policies with that extra long trial period and that lifetime warranty. Let's get into the beds themselves now and we're just gonna start with their most affordable model and worker way up. Speaker 1: So the Good Bed or Best and the good model from Dream Cloud is just the Dream Cloud mattress. This bed is 14 inches tall, which is pretty atypical for a mattress that's affordable. We'll talk about the price here in a second. And this is a hybrid bed, like all the beds from Dream Cloud. Being a hybrid means it uses a combination of coils and foams [00:02:30] to construct the mattress. There are two really big buckets that we tend to categorize beds in before we, you know, categorize them in more specific ways. And those are hybrid and all foam. Being a hybrid means that you get a bit more long-term support and durability, especially if you're a heavier individual. We pretty much always recommend if you're a 220 pounds or more to get a hybrid bed like this because the coils are gonna be better long term. Speaker 1: Right above the coils in the Dream Cloud mattress, you have a two inch thick layer of dynamic transition foam. This is gonna be a more responsive type foam that kind of [00:03:00] mimics the bounce from the coils. Most mattresses have some kind of transition layer between the coils or the support foam and the other comfort foams above this is just here to really make sure you don't feel the coils that much when you're sleeping. You just feel the support and the bounce as opposed to the coils themselves. And then right above that, you have a pretty thick layer of gel memory foam. This is here to add some additional pressure relief and body contouring quality to the Dream Cloud mattress. And then the most noticeable feature of the Dream Cloud mattress is the really nice quilted cover. The cover [00:03:30] features some amount of cashmere woven into it. Speaker 1: They really like to advertise the cashmere, but it's really not that much. But considering it has it all is pretty nice and it's also filled with a more neutral, responsive feeling foam. So the whole construction of the Dream Club mattress adds up to give it more of a soft neutral feel overall, even though it has that memory foam layer in its construction, that's not really gonna be the predominant feel of the mattress. I think the vast majority of supers who lay down on the Dream Cloud mattress will find it to be pretty comfortable. If you're seeking out a more distinctive feel in your mattress, like a memory [00:04:00] home feel or a super responsive latex home feel, this isn't really it. But most people who try it just generally like it. This bed is definitely trying to be more middle of the road, and that is also expressed in its firmness level. Speaker 1: In our test, we found it to be around a flat medium, which means it's gonna be pretty solid for most sleeper types back some side and combination. Most people can get by on a medium. It's just designed to appeal to the widest rite of sleepers out there, and I think it does that well. And another really appealing part of this mattress is its price point. Most hybrid beds tend [00:04:30] to be more expensive than all foam beds. This bed manages to be really competitively priced, even when you compare it to other all foam beds. And this is a hybrid. So once you factor in discounts, I think you'll pay somewhere between eight and $900 for the Dream Cloud mattress. Right now, as of when I'm recording this video, it is the Memorial Day Holiday window. So this deal that they have right now probably won't be what you'll pay year round. Speaker 1: I think it'll probably be closer to 900, maybe eight 50 as opposed to 800. But either way, the Dream Cloud mattress is [00:05:00] pretty darn affordable for what you're getting, in my opinion. Let's move on to the Dream Cloud Premier Mattress, which is designed to be the upgraded version of the Dream Cloud Mattress. So the Dream Cloud Premier is also 14 inches tall, so the same as the Dream Cloud mattress. However, there are a few subtle differences in its construction. So I mentioned on the Dream Cloud Mattress that the quilted cover is actually filled with a more soft, more responsive foam on the Dream Cloud premiere. They essentially flip those top two layers of foam with the memory foam being in the quilted [00:05:30] cover as opposed to the soft responsive foam. So you wind up getting slightly more of a memory foam feel in the Dream Cloud premiere. Speaker 1: It's definitely more of a responsive memory foam feel less of that super dense, viscous memory foam feel you might expect in a Nectar or Tempur-pedic mattress. But there'll be more body contouring in comparison to the Dream Cloud mattress in our testing. We also found the Dream Cloud premiere to be a little bit firmer than the Dream Cloud mattress. Somewhere between a medium, a medium firm. On our scale, I would say it's probably closer [00:06:00] to that medium firm, but firmness is always pretty subjected based on your body weight. If you're a heavier person like me, you generally feel beds to be a bit softer. And if you're much lighter than me, you generally feel beds to be a bit firmer, which is why firmness is always kind of a range and it's never an exact science. Naturally since Dream Cloud goes with the good, better, best model, and this is the better in this lineup, you should expect to pay quite a bit more for the Dream Cloud Premier. Speaker 1: And the exact pricing is gonna vary depending on the time of year and what sales they have going. But I think the Dream Cloud Premier should pretty much [00:06:30] always be 300 bucks more than the regular Dream Cloud. So you're getting a bit more of a memory foam feel and a bit firmer of a mattress as well. And that could very well be what you're looking for and be worth the extra 300 bucks. And then the last mattress from Dream Cloud we need to talk about is their best model, which is the Dream Cloud Premier Rest. This bed is actually gonna be two inches taller than the other versions of Dream Cloud, making it 16 inches tall, which is a very tall mattress. If you're gonna get a mattress like this, I would suggest getting some deep pocketed sheets because [00:07:00] if you have a standard set of sheets, they might not quite fit or the edge of the fitted sheet might just pop right off, which is something you don't want to have happen. Speaker 1: The extra height comes from an additional layer of foam and they thicken up the transition layer in this particular mattress In comparison to the other two, the memory foam is still the top layer that's in the quilted cover. So I would say the feel is gonna be pretty much the same as the Dream Cloud premiere, more of that responsive memory foam feel. And it's also gonna be the softest of the three. We have this one right [00:07:30] between a medium and a medium soft on our firma scale. So it's gonna be a really nice option for specific side sleepers and combo sleepers. In general, if you favor your side at night, I would suggest looking at a softer bed like this, or at least one that's a medium because if you are a side sleeper, you use sleep on a bed, that's a bit too firm for you. Speaker 1: You could wind up with hip and shoulder pain over time. And soft beds like this are really designed to help cradle those pressure points. So I think if you are a side sleeper, you'll be really happy with this bed. Like the Dream Cloud premiere, you should expect to pay a bit more for the Dream Cloud premiere [00:08:00] rest, and that price gap should be, again, at $300 between the premiere and the premiere rest. Make sure look down below in the description for what's current on the Dream Cloud lineup of mattresses. And that leaves us with the question, which one of these three Dream cloud mattresses is right for you? And I think for most people, you should probably just go with that Dream Cloud original. I think it is gonna be really accommodating with its firmness and feel it has less of a memory foam feel in comparison to the other two. Speaker 1: And memory foam can be kind of divisive and it's all surrounded medium on the firma scale and it's the most affordable. [00:08:30] However, you do have the upgraded options if you want something more specific, like a slightly firmer mattress in the premier and a softer mattress in the premier rest. And the price gap isn't extreme. So if you want something more specific, you have those options. But I think most people will like and be able to get by on the original Dream Cloud mattress. But last time, what you think, write us down below in the comments. We'd love to get your thoughts. And again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your mattress search. Should be sure to take a look down there. If you found this video, couple are interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And that's gonna do [00:09:00] it for me. This is onus Scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.