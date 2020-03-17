Do these 8 things to sleep better tonight

Getting a good night's sleep is important, but admit it, some of us have some pretty bad habits before bedtime.
Here are a few tips that will actually help you sleep better.
Doing an intense workout before you go to bed can actually make it really hard for you to fall asleep.
But if you wanna do a workout at night, make sure you do it at least two hours before your bedtime.
Or do something that's relaxing like yoga.
Do you lie in bed at night thinking about all those things that you have to do tomorrow, we'll get all those thoughts out of your head by making a to do list.
Doesn't matter if you use an app or a piece of paper and a pen, just getting them out will help you actually drift off to sleep.
Scrolling through Instagram or playing a game in bed can keep your mind engaged and keep you up later than you intend.
The current wisdom is that the blue light from your phone screen or your laptop screen inhibits your body's production of melatonin which is the hormone that you need to fall asleep.
But even if you use a screen filter like night shift, just looking at your phone can keep your mind engaged when it really should be going into sleep mode.
Remove the temptation to scroll through your phone until the late hours of the night by charging it away from your bedroom or at least on the other side of the room.
That way you can't reach it while you're in bed.
If you're worried about missing important phone calls or text messages because your phone is outside of your arm's reach that up Do-Not-Disturb mode on your phone.
This lets calls from specific contacts ring your phone so that you only hear those calls and silence everything else.
on an iPhone.
First add the contacts you want to get calls from to your favourites.
Then go into settings Do-Not-Disturb and follow the different settings there to turn it on.
Are you still keeping your phone on your bedside table because it's your only alarm clock.
Get yourself a dedicated alarm clock already.
As you get ready to go to bed, dim the lights in your bedroom so it signals to your brain that it's time to go to sleep.
If you have smart light bulbs, you can do this with the voice command or sey them dim every single night.
Okay Google, dim the lights.
Create and calming environment that Helps lower yourself to sleep.
If you have a smart speaker you can ask it to play white noise or sleep sounds.
If you keep your phone in your bedroom, you can use Bluetooth enabled headphones to stream calming music or you can just invest in a white noise machine.
By following these simple tips you can help yourself get a great night rest and for more sleep tips head to CNET.COM/sleep.
Sweet dreams.
