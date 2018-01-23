DJI Mavic Air is the folding 4K camera drone for everyone

CNET First Look
DJI's Mavic Air is the smaller, friendlier camera drone you can take anywhere. But with the features and performance of something that's much more than your average selfie drone. The little folding quad priced at $7.99 US, 69 pounds in the UK, or 12.99 in Australia Combines the simplicity of DJI's palm-sized Spark, but has capabilities that compete with the drone maker's higher end Mavic Pro. For example, in place of the Spark's full HD camera on a two-axis skim There's a 4K resolution camera on a 3-axis motorized stabilizer. You get a new compact controller with removable sticks so no problems getting into the pocket. And it has a two-and-a-half mile range. And despite its small battery pack, DGI says flight times are up to 21 minutes LIke the spark, it can be flown entirely with hand gestures which not includes takeoffs, and landings. Just put up your hands, and you can move it into position. Improvements into the gesture control make it very responsive, and using Second hand gives you better control over placement. Helping keep you out of trouble are sensors in front, in back, and on the bottom that let it see just where it is in the environment. It can use the information not only to stop from hitting obstacles, but navigate itself around or over them, even if it's flying backwards. And then there are the camera features that include 32 megapixels spherical panoramas Active tracking of moving subjects, HDR photos, and 4K video. Plus you can record to it's eight gigs of internal storage or a micro SD card and transfer via USB-C cord. All of that in a drone that folds up to roughly the size of a phone. [MUSIC] Look for the DGI Mavick Air at the end of January. [MUSIC]