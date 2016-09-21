Your video, "Did Russian police really arrest a robot? "
Crave

Did Russian police really arrest a robot?

Is Promobot a media maven? Or an autonomous agitator? A CNET video investigation.
2:01 /
Transcript
Ley [MUSIC] [FOREIGN] Did Russian police really detain a robot named Promobot at a political event near Moscow? Let's examine the evidence. [MUSIC] First off, the news story was published on a generic Facebook news page called Facebook Newswire. Huge red flag right there. Then the post says to contact Promobot via Facebook for further video usage request and links back to the original posted video which happens to be on the Promobot's Facebook page. That's kinda fishy. Now let's examine PROMOBOT. [MUSIC] PROMOBOT is a promotional humanoid robot equipped with screens for either promoting product services and event or to conduct surveys among crowds of human [MUSIC]. Promobot can also record video testimonials, take pictures of people and print them out. And according to the Promobot website, Promobot remembers everyone. In this case the Promobot was surveying potential voters at a political rally. Now after doing some extensive digging on the internet, Yeah, it turns out that Promobot is a professional. It promoting itself and getting press coverage. [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] Just two months ago Promobot was in the news for escaping from a glove The video Promobot running wild in the streets trying to escape the police went viral in Russia, and earned Promobot some really good press. So is this whole Promobot on the loose causing a ruckus in russia all just been a elaborate publicity stunt? Are these Russian police officers even real police officers? Is Promobot a Trump Trojan horse for Putin? [SOUND] Or are we all just pawns in the international Promobot promotional machine? You be the judge. For now I'm saying [SOUND] Free Promobot. [BLANK_AUDIO]

