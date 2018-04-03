Dell XPS 15 makes a run at the MacBook Pro with Intel's help

CNET First Look
Dell XPS 15 makes a run at the MacBook Pro with Intel's helpNew hexa-core processors and discrete graphics highlight updates to the PC maker's 15.6-inch laptops and refreshed all-in-ones.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Following big refreshes for it's XPS fifteen two in one and its XPS thirteen at CES twenty eighteen, Dell has overhauled the XPS fifteen to make it the smallest fifteen point six performance laptop and at four pounds it is one of the lightest, too. Inside is one of the six core eighth gen intel core processors. Available in up to a I9, and it can be paired with discrete [UNKNOWN] GTX 1050 TI graphics. It can also be configured with a full HD screen or a 4K resolution display that can hit a brightess of 400 [UNKNOWN] with 100% Adobe [UNKNOWN] color gamit without shifting the white point of the panel. And despite all of the powerful specs, Dell's promising up to 21 and a half hours of battery life. The new XPS15 arrives in May, starting at $1000, and joins the XPS15 two in one, starting at $1500 with up to quad core I7 processor with radion RX vega M GL graphics. Dell has a new special edition Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1, too. Starting at $1300 it has a premium 4k touch panel matched with NVIDIA's GeForce MX 130 GPU for a little more graphics power than you would get with integrated Along with those laptops, Dell updated it's Insiprion 3000 and 5000 and 7000 all in one desktops with choices of AMD or Intel processors. Integrated or discrete graphics. Full HD or 4K displays or without touch input. They are all on pedestal stands for a lot of positioning flexibility. They all have these pop up webcam's on top. Available in 22 and 24 inch sizes, the 3,000 starts at $400 and gets you basics for every day tasks but with a wide variety of configuration options and seventh gen processors. The mid-range 5,000 starting at $850 steps up to eighth gen Intel chips and optional Invida GTX 1050 graphics And at the top there's the 27 inch 7,000 that adds options for a 4k UHD non touch display, and six core core I7 processors. You can get the 3,000 series now with the 5,000 and 7,000 arriving in late May.