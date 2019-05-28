CNET First Look

Dell XPS 15 and 13 2-in-1 bring OLED and HDR

Transcript
[MUSIC] Dell's premium XPS line showcases the company's most innovative designs with the latest hardware, like the new XPS 15. Dell says it's the world's smallest 15.6 inch performance laptop with the footprint of what would normally be a 14 inch laptop. And it has a starting weight of only 4 pounds. [MUSIC] Lift the lid and you're essentially looking at nothing but display, and it looks amazing. A lot of that has to do with the actual display which is Dell's first OLED in the XPS line. OLED displays give you this incredible colour and contrast, and a wider colour [UNKNOWN] compared to LCD panels. And has a peak brightness of 400 nits. OLED prices are still high though, and getting one in an XPS 15 will start at $1,900. But starting at $1,000, you can get it with a full HD or ultra H Display with 508 brightness and 100 percent Adobe RG be covered while the screen is nice. Dell is also really proud of its new webcam which is its smallest ever squeezed in above the screen. Dell said it delivers sharper video out to the edges of the picture and has advanced noise reduction for better low light results. Under the hood you'll find 9th gen Intel processors. Up to an 8 core Core i9. And discreet Nvidia 1650 graphics and up to 64 gigs of memory. And it's wifi is ready for the future too with wifi 6 support. And Dell also said you can expect to see a little more than 20 hours of battery life depending on Configuration if you'd rather have something smaller Dell also retooled its XPS 13 2 &amp; 1 it's moved to a new 13.4 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It's available in an Ultra HD Plus resolution with 500 nits brightness. And is HDR 400 certified. A full HD plus option will also be offered, minus the HDR certification, but it's probably what you'll need to hit its projected 16 hours of battery life. Dell says the new hardware and design, which includes a purpose-built active cooling system, made it possible to double performance while making the body thinner. Prices for this one will start at $1000, which puts it right in line with it's premium competition from HP and Lenovo. Dell also announced new slimmer, lighter Inspirons like the 13 5000 with 8th Gen Intel chips and Nvidia MX250 graphics. Those will be joined by 24 and 27 inch all in ones made for basic home office chores or school work all starting for hundreds of dollars not thousands. [MUSIC]
