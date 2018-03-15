Dayton Audio coaxes maximum sound for minimum outlay

CNET First Look
Dayton Audio coaxes maximum sound for minimum outlayThe Dayton Audio MK402 bookshelf speaker is perfect for budget-conscious music lovers who want big sound.
Transcript
[MUSIC] At this moment in time we're in a golden age of affordable audio, and Parts Express, with it's Dayton audio brand, is helping to push the budget envelope. The Dayton Audio MK402 may be a dirt cheap pair of stereo speaks, but in no way do they shound cheap. Or look that way either. The MK 402 is a compact bookshelf which features four inch drive and a three quarter inch soft dome tweeter. The speakers are solidly built and feature some nice appointments. For $69 for example, wouldn't expect a premium set of binding posts, only spring clips. But they're there. I also like the chamfered edges on the front that bring to mind the Emotiva Airmotiv speakers. For small speakers, the Dayton Audios are capable of a pretty big sound. It's open and detailed and goes relatively deep into the base. Sure, you can get better performance. Nothing I've heard near this price sounds this good. For best results, you can pair them with a desktop amp or an affordable receiver from the likes of Yamaha or Denon. Whether you use the MK402s in a bedroom stereo or connected to a desktop PC, these speakers offer astounding value for money. [MUSIC]