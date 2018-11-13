David Harbour shows he's not afraid to have a good laugh
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Hi, I'm David Harbour, I'm an actor.
I'm on a show called Stranger Things, and I have a new iteration of Hellboy coming out.
What's your name again?
It is Jim Hopper, Chief Jim Hopper.
Yeah, I've got Jim Hopper.
I think we're even gonna go to season four or season five.
I think that it's still being debated.
I don't know what characters would continue on in all seasons but I know that the story does complete in a certain way.
And I know a lot of Hopper's place And that story.
We're not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands.
Were gonna tie things up and I am very proud of the Duffers for that.
[MUSIC]
I got into the Hell Boy graphic novels in my 20s.
Because, they were recommended to me by a friend who was really into graphic novels.
I am very proud of the script we came up with because it's To me it feels like part of this comic book, Horror Universe, but also has a sort of hero's journey arch that I love.
He's kind of a [UNKNOWN] sweet creature, but he also is a demon
[MUSIC]
Stranger things came out, and you know, you get a ton of followers and stuff.
And people were really excited about the show and people would ask me all these silly things on Twitter.
This one girl had asked me to take her senior photos with her for high school and I said if she got 25 thousand retweets I would do it but I wanted to hold a trombone And wear the school sweatshirt and she got it in hours because all my castmates retweeted and wanted to humiliate me in this way.
And do they have a strict definition from a meme is?
They do.
Right, it's just a thing on the internet that says something like Has cheeseburger at some point in it, right?
[SOUND]
I am on a rock in Antarctica with a colony of [UNKNOWN] penguins.
I sort of asked Greenpeace how many retweets it would take to take me down to Antarctica and dance with some penguins and they were like 200,000 or something and I got all these retweets and Greenpeace Took me down there to Antarctica.
I thought this was gonna be like a silly thing.
It's turned into kind of another thing, about protecting the Antarctic waters.
It became very serious and kind of a passion of mine.
Thank you Greenpeace.
I've never Ever had so much fun.
My hair person, Sarah, on Stranger Things took a lovely photo of me in a Christmas sweater, I looked ridiculous, and that got photoshopped onto covers of Vogue, lots of different places.
And, of course, the dancing thing.
[UNKNOWN] this, this is music.
[MUSIC]
There was me dancing to all sorts of different music.
That is definitely Hooper dancing.
I'm playing a character, I can dance better than that.
[MUSIC]
As we act in the continuing merit of stranger things, we 1983 mid wasters will repel bullies We will shelter freaks and outcast those who has no home.
So I was very proud that in that moment we won the Untumble award, you have me like giving this [UNKNOWN] which I still believe and I love and everything and then you have like Yeah, it's like pizza memes of like Winona's face and all this stuff.
That's the great thing about our show.
We do have a lot of passion, a lot of humanity, and then we have like crazy, silly stuff in it too.
I feel like that really encapsulates our show, it's joyous, it's the heartfelt, it's got drama, and also you can take it frame by frame and make fun of it.
CultureTV and MoviesComics
Up Next
Stranger Things' David Harbour unboxes some CNET surprises
3:01
Hopper? Hellboy? Harbour?
1:08
Yara Shahidi cares passionately about politics
1:40
Yara Shahidi talks about life, her family and tech's impact on...