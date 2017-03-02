Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
D-Link's cam lacks broad appeal, but might please HomeKit fans: CNET Smart Home

CNET Smart Home: D-Link's cam lacks broad appeal, but might please HomeKit fans

Not sold on Apple's HomeKit platform? Then the $200 D-Link Omna security camera probably isn't for you.

[MUSIC] D-Link $200 Omna is a fairly standard indoor security camera with a few key exceptions that will either make or break your buying decision. First it has 10ADP, HD live streaming, night vision, emotion sensor, a two way audio Intercom feature and activity zone that let you exclude areas you don't want covered. But the Omna also has a wide-angle 180 degree field of view, local storage via a microSD card slot, and integration with Apple's smart home platform, HomeKit. You can see significantly more with a 180 degree lens than, say, with the NestCam's 130 degree lens. So, you will see more fisheye-style distortion. The Omna doesn't come with a microSD Micro SD card, put you can purchase your own up to 128 gigabytes. And use a micro SD card reader to view and download as many motion clips as you want. This is also the very first security camera to work with Apple Homekit. That's a pretty big deal given that cameras have been excluded from this platform for a long time. The coolest thing about this integration is that I can ask Siri What's the status of my security camera? And the live feed will immediately appear. You can also ask Siri for the status of the Omnius Motion Detector. But the automations in the home app are limited to the motion detector acting as a trigger for other actions to take place. Such as turning on lights or opening the window shades. You can create a scene that includes Move the camera or otherwise schedule it to turn on or off based on your home or away status. The omna is a fine camera but it really only makes sense if you're fully invested in home kit and don't mind waiting for more product integrations to become available.

