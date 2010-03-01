Your video, "Create keyword-based site-specific searches "
Create keyword-based site-specific searches

Wouldn't it be great to use a simple keyword to perform a site-specific search, especially if you regularly? You can! It even works for search engines such as Google and Bing. Watch this How To video and find out how.
^M00:00:01 [ Music ] ^M00:00:10 >> Wouldn't it be great if you could set up a simple keyword to initiate a site specific search that you need to perform regularly? It turns out you can. I am Seth Rosenblatt for CNET; and in this How To I'll show you one of my favorite search engine hacks--How to create website specific searches for repetitive use and abuse. Annoyingly, the process is slightly different for each browser that lets you create these keyword initiated custom searches; but the good news is that this trick works on several browsers. First off, we'll need a site that we want to search. Let's take the Download Blog which you old download.com fans might remember as the daily download. Search the site for a query like Firefox that would easily stand out against all the search code gobble-dy guck in the URL bar. Then replace that search term with %s. Firefox has an elegant way of doing it where you can just bookmark the term then go to your bookmarks folder and assign it a keyword. I chose DLB; the next time I want to search for download blog entries on Google Chrome, I can just type DLB chrome. Use a bookmark syncing service like Weave or Xmarks and you should have access to the keyword on any computer. In Opera, you'll need to click on the search engine dropdown and choose manage search engines. From there you can add the % s link that we created earlier and assign it a keyword. In Google Chrome you'll need to go to the Preferences and under the Basics tab hit the default search manage button. After that the procedure is the same; create a new search engine using that % s link and give it a keyword. Sorry Safari Internet Explorer fans but from what I can tell this only works in Firefox, Opera and Chrome. But at least you can use this in Windows, Mac and Linux right? For CNET I'm Seth Rosenblatt and that's how you care create a site-specific search with a keyword.

