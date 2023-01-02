Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find 4:49 Watch Now

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find

Jan 2, 2023

Speaker 1: Ces never fails to unveil some crazy smart home products from robot vacuum cleaners to a bathtub that cost more than a Car Vegas baby, but despite their big splash, get it Splash bathtub. Some companies showcase prototypes at CES that they're only developing for research purposes for future commercial products or to drum up interest in their company, but that they never actually intend to release more of a show and tell rather than show [00:00:30] and sell. Does that make sense? But where are these products now? Are they on the market? Are they still in development or did they never make it off the showroom floor? We rounded up our top five craziest home products unveiled at CES since 2020. To give you an update Speaker 1: At CES 2022, Timberline Solar Energy Shingles won the best of innovation award for smart cities. And it's not hard to see why Gaff Energy claimed it's new Solar shingle can be installed [00:01:00] with a nail gun directly onto your roof, which means it can be installed alongside traditional shingles. Installation is typically the largest expense for residential solar energy systems, so that's a game changer for renewable home tech. Plus going solar means you'll likely use less energy from the grid, resulting in a lower electric bill. A win-win. It's hard to say the exact price for the Timberline solar energy shingle, but the company estimates the average cost of its solar roof system is between 35 and [00:01:30] $40,000 for 2,500 square foot home. Speaker 1: Also announced its C S 2022. The new Robo Rock S seven Max V Ultra is a self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop. Oh yeah. It senses carpets too. The S seven Max V robotic vacuum cleaner navigates through rooms while it removes solid dust and debris. When you deploy the mop, the S seven can detect carpets and automatically raises the pad out of the way so it will never mop [00:02:00] in areas it shouldn't. This home product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care. So where is this dream vacuum cleaner Now you can purchase an S seven Max V Ultra online at Robo Rock Amazon, or Best Buy for 1399. Speaker 1: Samsung's robotic Butler made its debut at CES 2021, the Jet bot AI plus robot, vacuum bot care, personal assistant and bot handy robot claims to clean up messes and move [00:02:30] things around the house. The device uses object recognition technology to identify and classify objects, then chooses the best cleaning paths at the time. Samsung said the helpful home robots were just research. It didn't have a timeline for if or when they'd become available, but the jet bot AI plus robot vacuum one on the market just a few months later in July, 2021. The cold snap is an ice cream making gadget unveiled at CES 2021. The cold snap works [00:03:00] like a Keurig, but instead of instantly delivering you a cup of coffee, it makes single serve pod dispensed ice cream. It starts out as a liquid mix and in under two minutes, boom, you've got your frozen treat. Definitely a cool product for when you just want a small portion of ice cream without feeling tempted to eat the whole pint. Come on, we've all been there. Unfortunately for ice cream lovers everywhere, the cold snap hasn't made the jump from prototyped to product yet, according to their [00:03:30] website, the company is currently testing a small commercial beta launch of the product in the greater Boston area, but is planning a more widespread launch in 2023. Stay tuned. Speaker 1: Kohler went all out at CES 2021 revealing a range of new smart kitchen and bath products like a smart toilet and touchless faucet, but its most eye-catching product was a $16,000 bathtub called the stillness bath. All paused to let that price tag [00:04:00] sink in based on the practice of Japanese forest bathing or Sheeran Yoku. The square tub combines light fog and aromatherapy to create a spa-like experience at home. The stillness bath comes in four options, soak smart experience and infinity, all at different price points. Kohler was supposed to release the stillness bath line in late 2021, but as of this recording, none of the products are available in store or online. Though it does seem like the luxury [00:04:30] tub is still in development since there's an option to be notified on their website when the product becomes available. CES 2023 is sure to reveal some more crazy home products, so be sure to follow CNET CES coverage starting January 3rd.