Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find
Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find
4:49
Watch Now

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find

Tech
Speaker 1: Ces never fails to unveil some crazy smart home products from robot vacuum cleaners to a bathtub that cost more than a Car Vegas baby, but despite their big splash, get it Splash bathtub. Some companies showcase prototypes at CES that they're only developing for research purposes for future commercial products or to drum up interest in their company, but that they never actually intend to release more of a show and tell rather than show [00:00:30] and sell. Does that make sense? But where are these products now? Are they on the market? Are they still in development or did they never make it off the showroom floor? We rounded up our top five craziest home products unveiled at CES since 2020. To give you an update Speaker 1: At CES 2022, Timberline Solar Energy Shingles won the best of innovation award for smart cities. And it's not hard to see why Gaff Energy claimed it's new Solar shingle can be installed [00:01:00] with a nail gun directly onto your roof, which means it can be installed alongside traditional shingles. Installation is typically the largest expense for residential solar energy systems, so that's a game changer for renewable home tech. Plus going solar means you'll likely use less energy from the grid, resulting in a lower electric bill. A win-win. It's hard to say the exact price for the Timberline solar energy shingle, but the company estimates the average cost of its solar roof system is between 35 and [00:01:30] $40,000 for 2,500 square foot home. Speaker 1: Also announced its C S 2022. The new Robo Rock S seven Max V Ultra is a self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop. Oh yeah. It senses carpets too. The S seven Max V robotic vacuum cleaner navigates through rooms while it removes solid dust and debris. When you deploy the mop, the S seven can detect carpets and automatically raises the pad out of the way so it will never mop [00:02:00] in areas it shouldn't. This home product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care. So where is this dream vacuum cleaner Now you can purchase an S seven Max V Ultra online at Robo Rock Amazon, or Best Buy for 1399. Speaker 1: Samsung's robotic Butler made its debut at CES 2021, the Jet bot AI plus robot, vacuum bot care, personal assistant and bot handy robot claims to clean up messes and move [00:02:30] things around the house. The device uses object recognition technology to identify and classify objects, then chooses the best cleaning paths at the time. Samsung said the helpful home robots were just research. It didn't have a timeline for if or when they'd become available, but the jet bot AI plus robot vacuum one on the market just a few months later in July, 2021. The cold snap is an ice cream making gadget unveiled at CES 2021. The cold snap works [00:03:00] like a Keurig, but instead of instantly delivering you a cup of coffee, it makes single serve pod dispensed ice cream. It starts out as a liquid mix and in under two minutes, boom, you've got your frozen treat. Definitely a cool product for when you just want a small portion of ice cream without feeling tempted to eat the whole pint. Come on, we've all been there. Unfortunately for ice cream lovers everywhere, the cold snap hasn't made the jump from prototyped to product yet, according to their [00:03:30] website, the company is currently testing a small commercial beta launch of the product in the greater Boston area, but is planning a more widespread launch in 2023. Stay tuned. Speaker 1: Kohler went all out at CES 2021 revealing a range of new smart kitchen and bath products like a smart toilet and touchless faucet, but its most eye-catching product was a $16,000 bathtub called the stillness bath. All paused to let that price tag [00:04:00] sink in based on the practice of Japanese forest bathing or Sheeran Yoku. The square tub combines light fog and aromatherapy to create a spa-like experience at home. The stillness bath comes in four options, soak smart experience and infinity, all at different price points. Kohler was supposed to release the stillness bath line in late 2021, but as of this recording, none of the products are available in store or online. Though it does seem like the luxury [00:04:30] tub is still in development since there's an option to be notified on their website when the product becomes available. CES 2023 is sure to reveal some more crazy home products, so be sure to follow CNET CES coverage starting January 3rd.

Up Next

Samsung showcases bold foldable phone and tablet concepts at CES 2022
samsung-foldable-screen-concepts-v2

Up Next

Samsung showcases bold foldable phone and tablet concepts at CES 2022

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats
roborock-master-thumbnail

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats

CES 2022 wraps up and BlackBerry phones inch closer to extinction
tt010822pic

CES 2022 wraps up and BlackBerry phones inch closer to extinction

The best laptops of CES 2022
laptops-of-ces-2022-video-1

The best laptops of CES 2022

All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month
screenshot-2022-01-07-at-16-09-55.png

All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month

The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive
ces-besttvs-00-00-04-25-still001

The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive

5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022
1201625094134339-fgubcwsx2voju8ya8itc-height640.png

5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022

CES 2022: Most impressive tech
ameca-humanoid-robot-demo-3

CES 2022: Most impressive tech

BMW shows off color-changing car at CES 2022, E3 announces all-virtual show (again)
tt-01-07-2022-00-00-39-11-still043

BMW shows off color-changing car at CES 2022, E3 announces all-virtual show (again)

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find
ces-crazyhomeproducts-site

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find

These Robots Are Becoming More Like Humans
flying-tech-to-watch-seq-00-07-11-13-still001

These Robots Are Becoming More Like Humans

What Apple Is Cooking Up for 2023
new-apple-2023-site-00-05-24-06-still001

What Apple Is Cooking Up for 2023

Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2022: From Pocket-Size to Big Boom Boxes
p1012786

Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2022: From Pocket-Size to Big Boom Boxes

Goodbye to the Tech That Died in 2022
screenshot-2022-12-13-at-10-59-05.png

Goodbye to the Tech That Died in 2022

The LG OLED Flex Curved Screen Bends on Demand
lg-oled-flex-monitor-clean

The LG OLED Flex Curved Screen Bends on Demand

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
midnight

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit