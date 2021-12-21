/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Coolest alternative smart light fixtures

Lighting

Up Next

See how easy it is to upgrade your garden lighting to LED
how-to-convert-your-yard-lights-to-led-00-34-09-24-still049-clean

Up Next

See how easy it is to upgrade your garden lighting to LED

C by GE swings for the smart lighting fences at CES 2019
cbyge2019-thumb

C by GE swings for the smart lighting fences at CES 2019

How to buy bright LED light bulbs that don't suck
fl-100w-led-roundup-10

How to buy bright LED light bulbs that don't suck

Ikea's 'Tradfri' smart lights are very, very basic
flikeatradfrileds0.jpg

Ikea's 'Tradfri' smart lights are very, very basic

Need new LED floodlights? We're here to help
ledfloodlightroundup0.jpg

Need new LED floodlights? We're here to help

You don't need a dimmer to dim the Philips SceneSwitch LED
flphilipshuesceneswitch0.jpg

You don't need a dimmer to dim the Philips SceneSwitch LED

GE's selling 'HD' LED light bulbs
flgehdleds0.jpg

GE's selling 'HD' LED light bulbs

New from Lifx: Night vision light bulbs for the smart home
fllifxplus0.jpg

New from Lifx: Night vision light bulbs for the smart home

Philips Hue's White Ambiance bulbs cut the colors (and the cost)
flphilipshuewhiteambience10.jpg

Philips Hue's White Ambiance bulbs cut the colors (and the cost)

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Coolest alternative smart light fixtures
yt-cool-lights-v02

Coolest alternative smart light fixtures

RadioShack gets into crypto, LG gets into gaming laptops
tt-12-21-2021-00-00-31-05-still043

RadioShack gets into crypto, LG gets into gaming laptops

CNET's favorite games of 2021
03-best-game.png

CNET's favorite games of 2021

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV
honda-passport-trailsport-still-v1

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV

YouTube/Disney deal, Biden vaccine mandate
tt-122021

YouTube/Disney deal, Biden vaccine mandate

TikTok school shootings threats, and a new millipede really has 1,000 legs
tt121821pic

TikTok school shootings threats, and a new millipede really has 1,000 legs

Most Popular All most popular

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
echo-show-15-2

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall

The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge)
toys1-00-03-40-01-still001

The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge)

Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our go-to shortcuts
top-iphone-tips-full-video-3

Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our go-to shortcuts

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive
hyundai-ioniq-5-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener
amazon-alexa-v1

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener

CNET's favorite games of 2021
03-best-game.png

CNET's favorite games of 2021

Latest Products All latest products

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
echo-show-15-2

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall

Stop being afraid of robots. They're here to make you smarter
toyota-robotlab-v4

Stop being afraid of robots. They're here to make you smarter

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow
amazon-glow-review-by-a-5-year-old-2

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?
image18

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab
how-we-test-vacuums-2

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab

Which router upgrade is right for you?
router-buying-guide30

Which router upgrade is right for you?

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB