Cool Sony Xperia Ear concept is cool: Mobile World Congress 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017: Cool Sony Xperia Ear concept is cool

A new design keeps you aware of your surroundings while listening to music, messages and directions.

Hear this idea, a Bluetooth headphone-headset hybrid that purposely doesn't block out sound. Because sometimes you need to be aware of your surroundings while you're listening, that's the driving force behind this new Sony Xperia Ear Concept design. Instead of completely plugging your ear canal like a regular pair of ear buds will, or like a Bluetooth headset This one will remain open enough for you to hear both your audio and your environment. That would be useful when you're talking to other people, or maybe riding a bike in traffic. In fact, you could think of the concept gadget as a sort of a head display meets personal assistant. Based on current Experia ear technology. This concept would be able to take calls. Let you hear incoming notifications from your phone. Read out calendar items and navigate directions. Translation. text messaging read outs, calendar appointments and music playback would also be on board. This open form Experia ear gadget would sit onto your ear from below. Remember, this is a rigid, non-functioning prototype we're looking at. But we expect the real deal to be made of a flexible, rubberized polymer to adjust to different ear shapes and work around earrings. Sony is confident that it'll make the product, but it's anyone's gasoline will see it.

