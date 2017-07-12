Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Companies protest for Net Neutrality, Snap's stock continues to drop"
Tech Today

Companies protest for Net Neutrality, Snap's stock continues to drop

Today's major tech stories include a massive net neutrality protest, Microsoft's plan to bring high-speed internet to rural areas and Snap's stock price continuing to fall.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Some of the most major internet companies in the world, 170 in total, will take part in a protest to preserve net neutrality on Wednesday, including the likes of Amazon, Reddit, and Netflix. The protest will vary by company, but experts expect to see services deliberately throttled. And many sites display messaging that conveys their stance on the controversial topic. Microsoft is looking to bring high speed internet to the most rural and remote parts of the U.S. where it's normally too expensive to reach. The company plans to make use of something called white space technology which uses a section of unused spectrum that rests between t.v. broadcast channels to deliver internet. And finally, Morgan Stanley has cut its price target for Snap, makers of the Snapchat app. The company's stock continues to drop as its price is now below its original IPO price. Many factors add to Snap's stock situation but experts are quick to point the finger at Instagram's stories as providing stiff competition. [MUSIC] You can save the day with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the apple or google playstore.

