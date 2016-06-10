COD: Infinite Warfare, Overwatch DLC - Activision E3 2016 rumors

GameSpot
Transcript
G3 Big stage for people to announce video games. One of the biggest career publishers in the world of video games is Activision so that's probably what they are may or may not be showing off. Or what they may be showing off first, Call of Duty infinite Warfare. I think we're gonna see that Jay. Probably see it, yeah. Jan and I were just talking about it and obviously we always got Battlefield versus Call of Duty And I think it's really funny how sort of disconnect between the people who make games and the people who play games. It's like, you guys already talked about it like how worried EIL are that like the historical setting is not something that gamers wanna see and then it was exactly what gamers wanted to see But I think obviously they're just really aware of the fact that Call of Duty is doing sci fi. And they've got the future. And it's interesting to me there is Call of Duty fatigue which I think has contributed to how much people are hating on that announcement and that trailer. Yeah, and there is a mob that's out for CoD in a way that- They absolutely are. But it's kinda like The thing is, at the end of the day they can make a really great game. They have to take advantage of that setting though. Mm-hm, yeah. And they have to take advantage of the stuff that EA is afraid of, which is, you can do cool **** with the future. That's there, that Battlefield are not going to be able to do. Don't get me wrong, all the World War I stuff is gonna be amazing. That's gonna be a really cool setting. But If they get the right team together, if they have the right, like creative vision, they can come up with like a brand new come back mechanics and all kind of **** that's gonna be awesome. I mean, contemporary war stories were never good for the longest time and they call it [UNKNOWN]. Right. Like with the white people on this. You can get it done, and speaking of that, they've actually hired after the big exodus at Infinity Ward. They hired some [UNKNOWN] people who came in. Right. Who are gonna be writing the story which is exciting to think about. We don't know how it's gonna be executed yet. Yeah. But that's definitely one of the things I'm looking forward to. And then Space dog fights. You've never been able to do that really in Call of Duty which seems really exciting too. And there's gonna be maps on different planets so- Yeah and as Jess says, she said if you take advantage of that, if you have zero-g gun fights which are weird. Yeah. If you just Say like it's a first person shooter with the trappings of space. It's probably not gonna be [UNKNOWN]. Yeah, it needs to be more than [UNKNOWN] in space, that's it. It needs to really own this concept. Yeah, so how are sales going for Call of Duty, Eddie? Because it's so hard to tell, right? Cuz it seems to be selling really well every year, we're hearing that there's this plateau and a dip in recent years. Is that the case? It's tricky because the A black ops series is typically their number one franchise overall. There's peaks and valleys every time they come out. Infinity ward is obviously one of the most respected, and they created modern warfare obviously. So, there are high hopes for this one certainly and it's the first one, as of yet they haven't announced support for last gen councils too so we don't know if that could free them up to do more things if they didn't have to think about last gen two. Fingers crossed, yeah, yeah. That's another big game for them, World of Warcraft Legion That's a thing that's coming out. That is a thing. That's the game. [LAUGH] Any WoW players here? I used to play WoW. I played WoW a lot. Yeah. But not recently. I usually get drawn back when the expansions come out. Mm-hm. I don't know if it'll be the case this time. Really? But I'm definitely, I mean I'm looking forward to it. There's a chance that I'll go back. I mean, in terms of subscriber numbers though Every time, theres a dip right before every new expansion comes out and right now they're at a 9 year old. So they really need this one to, you know, kick in and really bring more people like myself back Yeah everyone who I know or who plays well plays N-wave. Like they pick it up for a month or two [CROSSTALK] when the expansion comes out and then subscription is cancelled again when they remember to cancel it. [LAUGH] Exactly. Maybe they got a push off the movie. I don't know, it's been getting weird reviews at the moment. Yeah, there's a promotion going on too where certain theaters will give you the game and all the expansion Expansions if you go buy a movie ticket. What? All of the expansions? Well, all of the expansions are actually free, as of a couple of weeks ago. Yeah, yeah. But you still gotta subscribe. Really? Yeah. Man, they want people back in. Right, yeah. God, I'd be so **** hurt if I bought them all in anticipation When you think about, it's still the number one paid MMO on the market, no one even close. They're the genre defining MMO, they've been out for ten years. But it seems like we're at a point of crossroads here. Yeah. Let's talk about one of their more successful new jaunts into the world of multiplayer gaming. Destiny Rise of Iron is a rumor we have seen. We've seen pretty decent screenshot images. Promotional images. Right. Not actual game play. Do you think we're gonna see that this year? Presumably They've talked about how they expect to fall off from Bungie, say that whenever we reach a new one of these, it gets them all back on, that's the most important thing. Yeah. There's gonna be an announcement event this coming Thursday where they're gonna talk about it. We're gonna talk about what's next for Destiny, which the big, obviously, the point is to Rise of Iron. But whether or not, I mean and they've said that, or the rumour is that it's going to be larger, more substantial than House of Wolves and the previous expansion of The Dark Below. So there's a lot riding on it. [UNKNOWN] Cool. I wonder if that's paving the way for them to do Destiny 2 at E3. My original thought is that it's too soon cuz they're gonna want all the focus to be on their massive latest expansion and people picking that up, not thinking about the next game. Yeah, for sure. But the fact that they're announcing it in advance and we're probably gonna hear a lot about the next expansion on Thursday. They haven't said it's gonna be the next expansion, but it's a good guess. But yeah, I wonder what they're gonna pull out of E3. It seems like a strange time to decide to talk about it. Yeah. Just ahead of E3. You're right though, there has to be a reason, right? Yeah. So if that's the reason, then that seems like an odd reason- Cuz either they're not really gonna say anything so they can say more at E3, in which case, why hold it on Thursday? Right. Or they're doing it so then they can do a little Destiny 2 teaser or something. Why don't they just- Or just go well into it. What if on Thursday just announce Destiny for PC? Gosh. There you go. I mean, they have Eric Hirshberg the CEO of Activision Publishing was in an interview. And he said Destiny is a good fit on paper for PC. Every set's up well. Yeah. It's just And I don't know why the wouldn't do it. I mean, all their other franchises are there. That is weird. Yeah, it's one of these things you kind of forget about. Yeah. Like Red Dead, it's such an obvious fix so why wouldnt they do it? If you way it enough, it'll happen. Thank you. We've been saying Red Dead for awhile. Looking at the rest of Activision's IP's, it is a A big list of if, buts, and maybe, I mean, I can't see Tony Hawk getting done. I'm curious to know what might happen with Guitar Hero cause they've said sales have fallen ike they were below what they wanted which is not necessarily a death note for it because maybe you know they had predicted too high But at the same time, I've been playing the new Guitar Hero. And the new Guitar is quite a leap from what it was, and it's not as easy to get into. Which I thought was the whole appeal of Guitar Hero was that, anybody can pick up and play and be- Yeah. The living room rock star, but it's kinda tricky this time. I feel like it's also, we grew up with that kind of guitar that I'm used to, and it's just like Getting used to buttons that are next to each other and then down the front is like why. Are we old dogs with new tricks already? That's what I think. We're just old that's the problem. What about Skylander's? Disney Infinity's fallen by the wayside. They felt real busy And you go to help. It has to help, right? Because with all the different players that were in there the market did not grow big enough to accommodate them all and something had to give, I guess it wasn't enough for Disney. I think they're gonna keep going with They've announced the new one coming this year. The very last one didn't perform as well as they wanted. Giants. Officialy, no, Superchargers. Yeah, Giants a couple of years ago, actually. I mean, I was just in a target retail store and they have- Seacrest Waters? I hear him. [LAUGH] I know he's there, and yet it still surprises me every time. [INAUDIBLE] But I mean I'm not counting that out, I mean obviously Randy is a bid Skylanders fan himself. He always talks about how that franchise has more appeal than maybe people are talking about. It's something that I wouldn't bet against. There you go. Well, anything else you can think of, Activision-wise? Activision is just gonna do Activision. [LAUGH] Well they don't have a booth at E3 this year, which is interesting. Of course, yeah. And they've had said, elected to partner with Sony for Call of Duty. Wise. Whether or not it shows up at their booth, or presumably it would be at their stage show, yeah, on Monday. Alright, we'll have to wait and see. Not too much longer though! Tiktok, E3 in the common. Make sure you check out gamespot for all the latest E3 news throughout the week, we've also got two crazy stage shows downstairs, you've got the [UNKNOWN] What our friends at **** Attack and Kinda Funny Live and look at this lovely picture just appearing on my God almighty it's my annual check-in with Dr. Bobby. Looking forward to that. Yeah we've got a great [UNKNOWN] downstairs it's a wonderful trailer Rob Handley put up on the site and on YouTube as well at this stage. And then upstairs we were doing game demos For three days straight myself, Jess, and Lucy are gonna be manning that one. So that'll be great. We've also got a wonderful set of interviews with various developers which should be great to listen into. So make sure you check that out, thank you so much. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]