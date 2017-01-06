The Latest New Products Must-See
CNET's Next Big Thing: The promise and the pitfalls of the smart home: CES 2017

CES 2017: CNET's Next Big Thing: The promise and the pitfalls of the smart home

This CES 2017 SuperSession panel features four of the world's leading smart home doers and thinkers from Amazon, August, Google and SmartThings, plus a guest appearance from Carly Chaikin of "Mr. Robot" fame. We discuss the aspirations and the roadblocks of the smart home.

