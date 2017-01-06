CNET's Next Big Thing: The promise and the pitfalls of the smart home: CES 2017
CES 2017: CNET's Next Big Thing: The promise and the pitfalls of the smart home54:58 /
This CES 2017 SuperSession panel features four of the world's leading smart home doers and thinkers from Amazon, August, Google and SmartThings, plus a guest appearance from Carly Chaikin of "Mr. Robot" fame. We discuss the aspirations and the roadblocks of the smart home.
