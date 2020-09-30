Chromecast with Google TV wants to help you find what to watch

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Google unveils Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G
Everything just announced at Google's Pixel 5 event
Nest Audio is Google's new smart speaker
Xiaomi debuts the Mi Watch
Epic vs. Apple lawsuit heads to trial in 2021
Amazon's hardware chief talks Alexa, privacy and flying home security drones
Samsung's S20 FE, Google adds a Covid-19 layer
Ring combines a drone and a security cam for a flying home monitor
This company can 3D-print a house in 24 hours
What's new to stream for October 2020
Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
New Tesla Battery tech reveal event in 27 minutes
Motorola One 5G in-depth review
LG Wing is the weirdest phone we've seen in a long time
Amazon's newest Echo can follow you
Ring's newest old doorbell delivers affordable porch monitoring
Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks
Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera
iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks
How to clean your laptop
Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features