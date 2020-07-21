Chinese hackers charged with allegedly stealing COVID-19 vaccine
Security
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
Good morning.
Today the Justice Department is announcing charges and a significant national security cyber Mark matter, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
The National Security Division have charged two Chinese hackers working with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, including the Guangdong State Security Department GSSD.
Of the MSS, with a sweeping global computer intrusion campaign.
[BLANK_AUDIO].
The indictment also highlights how the Chinese government, is willing to turn a blind eye, to prolific criminal, actors operating within its borders.
Although the indictment alleges that defendants conducted activity on behalf of the MSS.
Some of the defendants alleged criminal activities were conducted for their personal profit.
For example, in one instance, defendant Lee is alleged of email to target and threatened to expose the target's stolen source code on the internet, unless he was paid $15,000 in cryptocurrency.
In this manner, China has now taken its place alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea, in that shameful club of nations that provide a safe haven for cyber criminals in exchange for those criminals being on call for the benefit of the state.
Here to feed the Chinese Communist Party's appetite For American and other non Chinese companies hard earned intellectual property, including COVID-19 research.
With the top cover provided by state officials, these criminals are given free rein to victimize law abiding citizens around the world.
All of these activities state sponsored theft of intellectual property.
Knowingly providing a safe haven for cyber criminals run a foul of norms of acceptable behavior in cyberspace, which the international community must address.
These hackers directed by the Chinese intelligence services have targeted and continue to target companies.
And laboratories and countries throughout the world.
China uses its economic influence to pressure those countries not to publicly expose or to challenge their illegal actions.
China steals intellectual property and research which bolsters its economy.
The victims as Assistant Attorney General dimir said Include high tech manufacturing civil, industrial and medical device engineering firms, business educational and gaming software development, solar energy, pharmaceutical, and most recently, there they have I gone after the vulnerabilities if they can find them
In networks of biotech and other firms known for COVID vaccines, treatments, and testing technology, as recent as January of 2020 they were doing recognizance in a Massachusetts firm
Involved in COVID vaccine research.
Up Next
This company wants to take you to space in a balloon
5:42
T-Mobile CEO on the un-carrier's scam and robocall-fighting technology
10:53
First Look: Peacock streaming app
10:55
Why the US might try to ban TikTok
6:28
Khan Academy founder shares the key to self-study for students
21:06
Facebook builds a fiber-optic-spewing, power line-crawling robot
4:17
Ubisoft premieres Far Cry 6 trailer
3:59
New COVID-19 test you take at home
12:24
AMD Ryzen 3000XT series CPUs get a bump in performance