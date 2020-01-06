The future of poop tech: Charmin's toilet paper delivery robot

Transcript
[MUSIC] So this cute little guy is the Charmin RollBot. And the idea is if an emergency strikes and you're in the bathroom and you run out of this valuable material, the Charmin RollBot will be able to bring it to you lickety split Anybody able to use your phone to control it? And then you don't have to worry and get up and embarrass yourself. It's trying right now to balance itself. See it has a self balancing technology. Boom, there it is. So it can handle its own way it can handle the way to the toilet paper. It works a little bit like a Segway. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and then you can remote control it to go where you want, which is to you on the toilet cuz you need the toilet paper. It's a concept right now from Charmin. You're not gonna be able to buy this for a little bit. Still, it's cute. It's very enthusiastic. It's already spinning its wheels again, and it's gonna bring you what you need the most at that moment when you need it the most. So in the future, what they're thinking your toilet doesn't go anywhere. So you have your toilet paper loaded up on this guy and you run out, you tell your phone, it comes right to you. Maybe there's even an automatic toilet paper loader that fills this thing up. For the time being, it's cute, it looks like a bear And it brings you the toilet paper when you need it and remote control barely bring cylinder but Whoa there is pretty cool. And again, still a prototype. So working out all the kinks. So it can go any direction that you know as much more helpful in emergencies than an actual remote control car. I suppose you could put a toilet paper on a real control car. But anyway, this one has a cute bear face, whatever. So again, it's just a concept, but in the future the hope is you never have to worry about running out of toilet paper again, because your little self balancing bear friend will come to the rescue if you do.

