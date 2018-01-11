CES goes dark, Galaxy S9 confirmed for MWC

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
Transcript
This is c/net and here are the stories happening right now at CES 2018. A massive power outage struck the central hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center right here at CES 2018 causing nearly every booth and light source to go out at once. Attendees were not permitted back into the hall. While those stuck inside made do with their led flash lights from their smart phones. Then there's made the best of an odd situation with snarky tweets until the power came back on after two hours. Samsung will debut the next generation of the flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9, next month at mobile world congress in Barcelona. For weeks rumors were swirling that the new phone would show up here at CES But alas, one needs to wait a little longer. And finally, one of the most noticeable trending product categories at the big show has to be color changing smart lights. A handful of vendors are debuting new and innovative items like Philips new Hue Entertainment line that integrates with games and movies, now these tiles designed to cope the loss of your home with responsive color changing lights. Unless being a color changing eye strip. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple, or Google play store.