CES 2020 features unexpected exhibitors

CES 2020 is almost here and there's an interesting trend happening this summer around non traditional booths.
In recent years huge companies like Microsoft and Intel have stopped exhibiting at the show.
But companies like Delta Airlines, NBC Universal and streaming startup kwibi all have keynote scheduled at this year's conference.
Other interesting exhibitors of Node, include John Deere and impossible meets.
Even though CES looks a lot different than it used to, even just 10 years ago, we still expect traditional categories to make a splash.
LG is rumored transparent OLED TV, will likely make an appearance, and 8k television sets will start grabbing more floor space.
We'll likely see lots of new 5G products now that the infrastructure is slowly rolling out, and high tech vehicles and concept cars will be cruising the streets and dazzling attendees.
Last but not least, Smart Home will be dominated by Amazon and Google, both of which will have devices all over the show utilizing their respective Voice Assistants.
Unconventional seems to be the name of the game at this year's CES, which means we might see some genuine surprises.
We'll be on the ground bringing you the best, weirdest, worst, and most exciting technology at CES 2020, when our official CNET coverage begins on January 5th.
