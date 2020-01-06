CES 2020: Dell Alienware Project UFO

Transcript
Dell is showing off a series of prototypes, including flexible screen and dual screen laptops, and this handheld dockable gaming PC. There's a lot we don't know about the concept UFO, and it may never be an actual foresail product. But compared to a lot of other prototypes we've seen this hardware looks and feels very finished with a high degree of polish. So who knows? The basic idea is this. You start with a handheld Windows 10 tablet, essentially a smaller version of something like a Microsoft Surface, or any other Windows Slate. But then, you slide two paddle-like controllers onto the sides, and suddenly We have something that looks and feels a lot like a Nintendo Switch. Except instead of switch games it runs Windows games, which gives you access to a much larger library of games from different places, and non Nintendo prizes. That concept UFO can stand up on a kickstand yes also like the switch and its panel controllers can attach to a small, central unit. To make for standard looking game pad again something else the switch does. And of course, you can also output the signal to a bigger display and use the UFO as a kinda small form factor desktop. What exactly is inside the Concept UFO? How much will it cost? When will it be available? We don't have the answers to any of these questions. But that's par for the course with a concept piece or prototype. But in an era when alternative forms of gaming, from subscription services like Apple Arcade, streaming platforms like Google Stadia, are all challenging the supremacy of game consoles and traditional gaming PCs. It's important that everyone break out of their comfort zones and try new things. [MUSIC]

