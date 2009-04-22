Your video, "Canon Vixia HF20 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Canon Vixia HF20

While it's more expensive than its sub-$600 competitors, the Canon Vixia HF20 and Vixia HF200 deliver a more extensive feature set for the extra money. The HF200, which lacks internal memory, is probably a better buy than the HF20, though the HF20's all-black...
2:00 /
Transcript
[ Music ] >> Lori Grunin: Hi. I'm Lori Grunin, Senior Editor with CNET, and this is the Canon Vixia [assumed spelling] HF20. The HF20 is identical to the HF200. They only differ in two ways. One is the HF200 is graphite and black, and the other is the HF20 has 32 gigabytes of installed memory whereas the HF200 doesn't have any. That makes it a little less expensive, and in my mind probably a little bit of a better buy. I really like this camcorder. Not only is it small, it's smaller than the HFS10, but it's comfortable to use and shoots very nice video given its size. It also has surprisingly broad manual feature set. It has a lot of the same manual and high-level controls that you get on the HFS10. Control over shutter speed and aperture. It has a headphone jack and a mic input and an accessory shoe. All of these things, which most manufacturers jettison when they create a camcorder this size. In 2009, Canon redesigned its menu system, and I really like the new fly out - it's what I call it - menus, which give you access to a lot of the shooting controls in addition to those that you have in the function menu. There's also a new feature called video snap, which takes four-second snapshots when you press the record button. Given that it has a 15x zoom lens in a body this size, it's a pretty impressive lens. It's not as good, of course, as the bigger lens in the HFS10, but it does a very good job. It's very sharp, and the video from this camcorder is very good. Low-light video this solid, there's a little noise, but you still find it pretty acceptable. The only real drawback to this camcorder is the price. It's more expensive than its competitors, all which tend to float in the sub $600 level, but if you want the manual features, this is probably your best option. I'm Lori Grunin, and this is the Canon Vixia HF20. [ Music ]

Latest Camcorders videos

Video: How to (not) buy a camcorder in 2018
How to (not) buy a camcorder in 2018
5:33
Traditional camcorders are still a thing, but there are so many other ways to capture great video depending on your goals. Here's what...
Play video
Video: GoPro Hero 6 goes steady with 4K and slow-motion video
GoPro Hero 6 goes steady with 4K and slow-motion video
3:41
GoPro is giving the camera better stabilization and frame rates to make your action shots even more sick than before.
Play video
Video: GoPro Hero 6 brings better image quality and stabilization
GoPro Hero 6 brings better image quality and stabilization
2:33
GoPro announces its new action cam, the Hero 6. The new camera shoots 4K video at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps. There's better image stabilization...
Play video
Video: GoPro's Hero5 Session is a perfect little throw-and-go camera
GoPro's Hero5 Session is a perfect little throw-and-go camera
1:34
It might look like GoPro's original cube camera, but this update is well worth the extra money.
Play video
Video: LG 360 Cam: Good, but all the pieces don't line up yet
LG 360 Cam: Good, but all the pieces don't line up yet
1:14
The camera creates good spherical photos and video with ease, but sharing your shots is definitely a work in progress.
Play video
Video: GoPro, Pixpro, or Ricoh? Finding the best 360 camera
GoPro, Pixpro, or Ricoh? Finding the best 360 camera
4:03
You can spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a 360-degree camera. We tested three of them to find out what kind of quality...
Play video
Video: Sony Handycam DCR-SR42
Sony Handycam DCR-SR42
1:18
The Sony Handycam DCR-SR42 seems overpriced for hard-drive-based video recording, especially considering its mediocre video quality.
Play video
Video: Sony's Action Cam is hit-and-miss
Sony's Action Cam is hit-and-miss
2:05
Though it has good features and specs for its price, the tiny POV camera's design and performance is a bit of a letdown.
Play video