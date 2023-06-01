Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress: A New Upgrade for This Cooling Bed 3:44 Watch Now

Speaker 1: So the Brooklyn bidding, Aurora Lux has a new optional cloud pillow top that you can get it with, but is it worth your extra money? We're gonna talk about that in this video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a Cena and we have a quick little video for you talking about the cloud pillow top that's available on the Brooklyn bedding, Aurora Luxe. We've done quite a bit of content about the Aurora Lux mattress. It winds up on a ton of our best lists. We really like it over here and it has a new option available with [00:00:30] this Cloud pillow top. We're basically just gonna do a brief overview of the Aurora Luxe. If you want our full review, make sure you look down below in the description and then talk about what the cloud pillow top is, how much it costs, and is it gonna be worth it for you. If you find this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel and let's just start talking about what the Cloud pillow top actually is. Speaker 1: So if you just look at the baseline version of the RO luxe, it does have sort of a pillow top design, but the cover itself is very, very flat. There's no Tufts going on with the Cloud P top. You will notice that it does have this nice tufted design [00:01:00] and it does add a significant amount of new material. If you look on Brooklyn Beddings website, it says it's two inches of material. Based on what I measured, I think it's closer to an inch and a half, but that's still pretty significant if you're comparing it to the original version. The foam itself that is in the cloud Pillow top does seem to be a more soft, neutral, responsive foam. There is some memory foam located in the Aurora Luxe, but it's further down in the construction and functions more as a transition layer as opposed to a primary comfort layer. Speaker 1: I do think the Cloud pillow top [00:01:30] does alter the feel profile of the Aurora Luxe just a little bit. The original Aurora Lux, in my opinion, has more of a soft neutral feel overall, and I think you will be getting more of a soft pillowtop feel on the Aurora lux, which makes a lot of sense because it's adding quite a bit of material in the pillowtop. However, I think the real question comes down to is it gonna be worth the extra money you have to pay for it overall, comparing the baseline version of the A Ro Lux to the one with the Club pillow top, I think it does enhance it a pretty good amount. I think it's noticeable, [00:02:00] but the real question is, is it gonna be worth the extra cash that you're gonna have to shell out for it? So if we're looking at the baseline, a Ro Lux, you're looking at about $1,400 for a queen size after factoring in discounts, which in our opinion makes it an extremely high value mattress, a really accommodating feel. Speaker 1: You can pick and choose your firmness level, and it has some nice cooling materials. If you wanna learn more about those cooling materials, make sure look down below in the description. If we're looking at the aro lux with the cloud pillow top, you're looking at a discounted price of around $1,700. So roughly a $300 price gap. [00:02:30] And honestly, I think if you have the budget for it, it's probably worth it. I just think the Cloud pillow top makes the Aurora lux a more noticeably luxurious mattress. And if you're gonna be spending $1,400 on a new mattress already, I think the extra 300 probably isn't that burdensome. But if $1,400 is a hard cap for you and your budget, then I think you'll be really happy with the regular version. But I think you'll probably be a little bit happier with the Cloud Pillow top version. Speaker 1: And I think we should probably be doing a comparison in the future between the Aurora Luxe with the Cloud Pillow [00:03:00] top versus the Brooklyn Bedding, Sedona Elite Mattress, which is their highest price mattress overall. So, so they're most luxurious and I think these two beds are gonna be really worthy of comparison because they're roughly the same price. And you'll probably wanna know what the differences are between the two, but we'll probably be doing that in the future. Right now, I think if it fits your budget, you'll probably enjoy the cloud pillow top on the Aurora Lux, but if it doesn't fit your budget, I think you'll be more than happy with the original version. But let us know what you think. Do you think this Cloud pillow top is worth the extra 300 bucks? [00:03:30] Let us know. And again, there's gonna be a lot of info down below in the description, including our full extensive review of the Aurora Lux Mattress. If you found this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is own a scene at Home. I'll see you in the next one.