Broken fridge? Here's how to get a good repair estimate

If your refrigerator is acting up, be sure to follow these steps before you call in for repairs. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall website: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/
[MUSIC] If your fridge is on the fritz, then you're probably pretty eager to get it repaired. But how do you do the job right without paying too much? Step one, check the warranty. Most large appliances offer Offer at least a few years worth of coverage. So if your appliances are ten years old or less, or if you purchased an extended warranty there's a chance that you're still covered. You can look up warranty info by checking the refrigerator's manual or by calling the retailer where you bought if from. If you don't have the manual and don't know where your fridge came from, check out the manufacturer's listing for your model. Just find the model number usually on a sticker on the back or inside a door and then see what Google has to say. If you aren't under warranty, your next step is to make sure your fridge hasn't been recalled. If the problem is widespread enough, there's a chance that it might be. And, in that case, the company should be able to get you a replacement. Again, the manufacturer's listing for your model can tell you more, as can the Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall website, which we have linked to in this video's description. Next, use those details to get some quotes on how much a repair will cost. We recommend getting three of them. One from the retailer where the fridge was purchased, a second from a competing retailer, and a third from an independent repair technician in your area. Services like Angie's List and Home Advisor can point you in the right direction here. Once you've gotten those quotes, it's time to pull the trigger and pick one. Make sure to pay attention to details here, because different quotes might cover parts of the process. For instance, some might charge extra for things like travel or [INAUDIBLE] home visits. Don't just go with the cheapest one. Go with the cheapest one that covers what you actually need. Finally, a broken fridge could be an apt opportunity to consider getting a new one. If the repair is gonna be costly, make sure to weigh that against the price of buying a replacement because you might just be better of with an upgrade.

