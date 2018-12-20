Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price
Transcript
I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Brewie+.
It's an automatic beer making machine.
What's cool about it is that you can use your own ingredients or order prepackaged sets for 30 to 40 bucks.
You can even hook it up to a water line.
Then you just have to hit Start and it'll whip up a batch of beer over the course of a few hours while you go about your day.
Except it's $2,500.
It's also enormous, it weighs over 60 pounds.
This is not for people who have a casual interest in beer.
Now let's say you could get over the price for the sake of automation, cool, cool.
Still not for beginners.
This thing whips up roughly five gallons of unfermented beer called wort, and then it's like Okay, I'm done.
You figure it out seriously $2,500 and it doesn't provide the vessels or instructions for how to ferment and serve your beer.
You'll need to transfer it a couple of times.
You'll need to carbonate all using your own wits and materials.
Plus those steps which can take a couple of weeks and when your beer is most vulnerable to infections.
So yeah, this is not for beginners if you know how to brew and you already have your process down for fermenting and bottling or kegging now we're talking.
Because once you've set it up, brew is easy to use and easy to clean.
The app is clunky and not helpful.
Entering a new recipe on the screen is also kind of tedious, but it does allow for a lot of fine-tuning.
So, you can make the exact beer you want with temps and times you can customize for each step.
Brewie will also hold those temps accurately.
Keep in mind that the big bag of grain just sits there without agitation during the brewing process.
So you might find that when your beer is done,
It tastes just a little thick.
That said, it can help with consistency on your [UNKNOWN].
And if you really wanna fine tune the details of your pilot batches, Brewery can help with that too.
So breweries kind of for Semi-Pro home Brewers that want to up their game, but even then between the thin beer clunking display and crazy cost.
You're probably better served using that $2,500 to get other fancy Homebrew equipment.
