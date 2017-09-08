Bose's SoundLink Micro brings the bass

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Bose's SoundLink Micro brings the bassTiny Bluetooth speakers often sound thin, but the pocket friendly, fully waterproof SoundLink Micro delivers richer sound than other speakers in its class.
Transcript
Bose's Soundlink Micro is the company's smallest and least expensive BlueTooth speaker yet. It cost $110, and comes in three color options. Black, midnight blue, and bright orange. This speaker is fully waterproof. It's IPX7 certified, so it can be completely submerged. While it may be small, it does have a bit of heft to it. Weighing in at 10 ounces or 290 grams with a built in speaker phone for making calls. It's claim to fame is not only is it very durable but it also produces what Bose's says as unmatched sound for it's size Overall I was impressed by its build quality and liked its integrated tear-resistant strap. Which you can use to clip the speaker onto a bag, or just about anything else you wanna clip it onto, including your bike's handlebars. There's a battery life indicator near the micro-USB charging port, and volume controls on the speaker, plus a multi-function button for controlling playback. Battery life is rated at six hours, which is pretty standard for this type of speaker. In my test, the speaker maintained a rock-solid Bluetooth connection, and you can wirelessly link it with other Bose Soundlink speakers using the Bose Connect App. As far as the sound goes, I was most impressed by how much bass this little guy was able to output for its size. It doesn't offer the sound quality of Bose's larger, more expensive bluetooth speakers, including the SoundLink Mini II. But in terms of low end performance, it delivers signficantly more bass and volume than JBL's Clip 2 and other essentially pocketable speakers. Speaker, don't expect it to outclass similarly priced speakers like the JBL flip 4 but it is a lot smaller and even easier to carry around. I'm David Carna for CNET.COM. Thanks for watching.