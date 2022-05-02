Bored Ape Crashed Ethereum, SpaceX Faces Another FAA Delay

Tech
Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. The board ape yacht club crashed Ethereum on Saturday night as part of the upcoming board ape, metaverse called other side developers, Yuga labs on Saturday launched a new NFT collection, which consists of 100,000 land deeds for the virtual world. Interest in the drop was immense too much for the Ethereum blockchain to handle users ended up paying thousands of dollars in fees for failed transactions and Ethereum improved unusable for hours [00:00:30] due to its inability to distribute the load. The us federal aviation administration has again said it needs more time to complete a mandatory environmental review before it can issue space, air, a launch license for starships first orbital test flight. The FAA said SpaceX made changes to its application, which the agency needs to look into the FAA initially expected to complete the review by the end of 2021, but has continued to push back that target date. Speaker 1: The latest target date is set to be May 31st. [00:01:00] And finally Airbnb is making a change to its refund policy starting May 31st to no longer cover COVID related circumstances at the start of the pandemic. Airbnb updated its extenuating circumstances policy to allow guests and hosts to cancel a reservation without penalty. If either were infected with COVID 19, the new P policy change, however will affect bookings made on or after May 31st, both parties will have to adhere to Airbnb's policies regarding [00:01:30] canceling reservations and be subject to any penalties for cancellations regarding COVID status. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

Up Next

Elon Musk Plans to Shake Up Twitter, and Amazon Takes a Loss in the First Quarter of 2022
tt043022

Up Next

Elon Musk Plans to Shake Up Twitter, and Amazon Takes a Loss in the First Quarter of 2022

Google Expands Removal Requests from Search, Snap Unveils New Hardware
tt-042922-thumb

Google Expands Removal Requests from Search, Snap Unveils New Hardware

Apple Launches DIY Repair Program, Intel's Mobileye Expands Self-Driving Car Tests
tt-280422-thumbnail

Apple Launches DIY Repair Program, Intel's Mobileye Expands Self-Driving Car Tests

Twitter Co-Founder Backs Musk Buyout, Facebook Reportedly Struggling to Control Data
tt042722pic

Twitter Co-Founder Backs Musk Buyout, Facebook Reportedly Struggling to Control Data

Elon Musk and Twitter Reach a Deal, Meta Will Open Its First Retail Store
tt-04-26-2022-00-00-16-13-still059

Elon Musk and Twitter Reach a Deal, Meta Will Open Its First Retail Store

Elon Musk Will Acquire Twitter, Meta Is Opening a Physical Store
tt-04-25-2022-00-00-08-06-still058

Elon Musk Will Acquire Twitter, Meta Is Opening a Physical Store

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement
gettyimages-1239926944

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement

Obama Criticizes Social Media for Spreading Misinformation and Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel
tt-thumbnail-042322

Obama Criticizes Social Media for Spreading Misinformation and Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel

Musk Continues His Twitter Quest, CNN Plus to Shut Down
tt04-22-22thumbnail.png

Musk Continues His Twitter Quest, CNN Plus to Shut Down

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Find Money You Didn't Know Was Missing
see-if-your-state-owes-you-money-1

Find Money You Didn't Know Was Missing

Incandescent Light Bulbs Are About to Be Extinct
led-bulbs-rebrand-00-00-23-13-still088

Incandescent Light Bulbs Are About to Be Extinct

Elon Musk Plans to Shake Up Twitter, and Amazon Takes a Loss in the First Quarter of 2022
tt043022

Elon Musk Plans to Shake Up Twitter, and Amazon Takes a Loss in the First Quarter of 2022

Amazon Astro Review: An Echo of the Future
astro-review-still-10

Amazon Astro Review: An Echo of the Future

These 3 Companies Want to Fly You at 4,000 Miles per Hour
wtf-hypersonic-master-4k

These 3 Companies Want to Fly You at 4,000 Miles per Hour

Google Expands Removal Requests from Search, Snap Unveils New Hardware
tt-042922-thumb

Google Expands Removal Requests from Search, Snap Unveils New Hardware

Latest Products All latest products

Amazon Astro Review: An Echo of the Future
astro-review-still-10

Amazon Astro Review: An Echo of the Future

Moto G Stylus 5G Review: A Good $500 Phone That Could Use More Software Support
motogstylus-00-00-29-13-still002

Moto G Stylus 5G Review: A Good $500 Phone That Could Use More Software Support

Razer Leviathan v2 Game Soundbar Delivers Big Sound, Front and Center
razer

Razer Leviathan v2 Game Soundbar Delivers Big Sound, Front and Center

Samsung's Cheapest Galaxy Phones Reviewed: What $180 or Less Gets You
samsungaphones-00-00-24-08-still005

Samsung's Cheapest Galaxy Phones Reviewed: What $180 or Less Gets You

Sword Battles Are the Best Part of Switch Sports
switch-sports-preview-5

Sword Battles Are the Best Part of Switch Sports

Galaxy A53 5G Review: Samsung's $450 Phone Feels More Expensive Than It Is
a53-3

Galaxy A53 5G Review: Samsung's $450 Phone Feels More Expensive Than It Is

Latest How To All how to videos

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet
yt-learn-guitar-foot-controls-v2

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet

How to Download YouTube Videos
yt-howto-download-yt-videos-v3

How to Download YouTube Videos

Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
how-to-find-a-wi-fi-password-on-any-network-1

Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
mac-tips-multitouch-on-mac-7

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
img-9003

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck