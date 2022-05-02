Bored Ape Crashed Ethereum, SpaceX Faces Another FAA Delay

Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. The board ape yacht club crashed Ethereum on Saturday night as part of the upcoming board ape, metaverse called other side developers, Yuga labs on Saturday launched a new NFT collection, which consists of 100,000 land deeds for the virtual world. Interest in the drop was immense too much for the Ethereum blockchain to handle users ended up paying thousands of dollars in fees for failed transactions and Ethereum improved unusable for hours [00:00:30] due to its inability to distribute the load. The us federal aviation administration has again said it needs more time to complete a mandatory environmental review before it can issue space, air, a launch license for starships first orbital test flight. The FAA said SpaceX made changes to its application, which the agency needs to look into the FAA initially expected to complete the review by the end of 2021, but has continued to push back that target date. Speaker 1: The latest target date is set to be May 31st. [00:01:00] And finally Airbnb is making a change to its refund policy starting May 31st to no longer cover COVID related circumstances at the start of the pandemic. Airbnb updated its extenuating circumstances policy to allow guests and hosts to cancel a reservation without penalty. If either were infected with COVID 19, the new P policy change, however will affect bookings made on or after May 31st, both parties will have to adhere to Airbnb's policies regarding [00:01:30] canceling reservations and be subject to any penalties for cancellations regarding COVID status. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.