Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet
Sci-Tech
It's been nearly two decades since people like you and I have been able to book of flight on a supersonic jet.
But the return of commercial supersonic aviation Maybe closer than ever.
Boom supersonic recently said it plans to roll out its XB-1 aircraft on October 7, with test flights planned for next year.
The XB 1 is a one third scale demonstrator for the overture, which is the aircraft boom hoax will bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation
Overture will take you from New York to London in three and a half hours or San Francisco to Tokyo at six Half the time it takes today fast enough that a business trip that would take three days could be done in just one.
That's Boom CEO Blake Shoal.>> I had a chance to talk with him about the company and its tech.
The idea is the XP one will prove the technologies that Boom has been working on for the last six years.
For safe and effective for the overture.
Now the last commercial supersonic jet was of course.
The Concorde.
first commercial supersonic transport has its public debut at Toulouse in southern France.
British Airways and Air France were the only airlines to fly Concorde.
After 27 years in service, they were officially retired in 2003.
They were just too expensive to operate.
Fast forward to today boom is making some pretty big promises.
Maybe the biggest that its aircraft will operate carbon neutral.
Overture will be the first airliner.
That is 100% designed to run on sustainable alternative fuels, whether that's a bio fuel or a synthetic fuel that is extracted from carbon that's already in the atmosphere.
So how do you build a supersonic aircraft?
That's totally carbon neutral.
Well show says a big part of that is efficiency.
Boom is building its aircraft with an advanced carbon fiber composite.
Right now, most planes are at least partly made up of aluminum.
This is a huge deal for aircraft in general, but it's specifically for SuperSonics because Carbon fiber stands up better to the high temperatures of supersonic flight.
And allows you to build a strong light with structure that can be formed in a very precise shape.
Supersonic aircraft don't want to be a tube with wings the way subsonic aircraft are.
And it's not just what they're using the build the Jets, it's how they're doing it.
Back when the Concorde was designed, every iteration had to be physically tested in a wind tunnel.
Today, a big chunk of the testing can be simulated using a sort of virtual wind tunnel.
Concorde had about a dozen iterations of wind tunnel testing before it's time to get it up and go fly the airplane.
And actually one has gone through thousands of iterations of virtual wind tunnel testing.
And that's allowed us to achieve a more optimized design that basically means more lift for less drag, which means better fuel efficiency, which means more range for the aircraft, better sustainability, lower emissions.
Okay, but what about that sonic boom?
One of the big concerns with commercial supersonic flight is that noise that comes along with it.
It says the overture will only fly routes that are primarily over the water.
So think New York to London, Tokyo to Los Angeles.
There are hundreds of these routes on the planet where You can fly them mostly over water, create your sonic boom where there's no one there to hear it, and then you slow down over land and you are about 95% of the speed of sound over land.
So you're still faster than flying today.
But you're really high speed of water and the whole soccer mission was just it's moved.
The Concorde was also known for being incredibly loud During takeoff and landing.
Shoal says boom jets won't be any louder than today's modern long haul jets, as they'll be using essentially the same type of turbofan engines.
Speaking of the engines, on the day of my interview with Shoal boom announced that it's been working with Rolls Royce to develop the overtures propulsion systems.
Boom says this is the perfect company for the job.
They're the only company today amongst the big engine manufacturers that has history of doing supersonic commercial engines.
They built the Olympus 593, which is what powered Concorde in the 1970s.
Okay, what about safety regulations?
All that red tape that comes with launching a new commercial airliner, well shoal says that's not a problem for boom, as they're essentially only using technologies that have already been proven to be safe and accepted by regulators.
The carbon fiber composites we're talking about now, were pioneered by Boeing on the seven eight.
H7.
That turbofan engines are the same that power large subsonic aircraft today with basically adaptor systems that let them go supersonic avionics and fly by wire flight controls like every single key technology is already safely carried Noise passengers.
So the big question I'm sure you're wondering what does it take it on the overture actually gonna cost.
cost, she'll says it's gonna cost about the same as today's business class flights.
Where literally you're paid a surcharge for a flight bed.
Because the flight so long you want to sleep on it.
And instead you get to trade that bed for a really comfortable nice seat and you get to have a real bed at your destination.
Boom says the overture will seep between 55 to 75 people with an all business class interior, nobody stuck in the middle seat.
passenger flights are expected to begins sometime around 2030.
And let's be clear here, major airlines are ready to get back into the supersonic travel game.
at a cost of about $200 million per aircraft boom has already secured about $60 billion in sales from carriers like Japan Airlines and the virgin group.
Of course, boom isn't the only one working on supersonic travel for the masses.
Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus all have projects in development Okay, so this clearly has the potential to become a really crowded space really quickly.
I for one, I'm super excited to see what the XP one looks like when it's ready to take that maiden voyage.
But I wanna know what you think is getting here to your destination half the time is that worth the price of a business class ticket?.
Let us know comments below.
