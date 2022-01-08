Bob the mini dishwasher is way cooler than he should be

/>
E
D
I
T
O
R
S
’
C
H
O
I
C
E
I
N
N
O
V
A
T
IO
N
A
W
A
R
D
Reviews
All Reviews
Award Winners
Versus
Gift Guide
Best Products
Best Antivirus
Best Cash-Back Credit Cards
Best Dash Cam
Best Exercise Bike
Best Face Mask
Best Laptop
Best Massage Gun
Best Mattress
Best Meal Kit Delivery Service
Best Mesh Wi-Fi
Best Rowing Machine
Best Streaming Service
Best TV
Best VPN
Best Web Hosting
Best Wireless Earbuds
Popular
Apple iPhone 13
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus
Google Pixel 6
Nest Doorbell with battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
TP-Link Archer AX21
News
All news
5G
Accessibility
Amazon
Apple
COVID-19
Cybersecurity
Digital divide
Facebook
Google
Mobile
Now what
Sci-Tech
Tech industry
Culture
Comics
Gaming
Internet
Music
Politics
Sports
Toys & Games
TV & movies
More
Newsletters
Photo galleries
Special features
Videos
Tech
All tech
Mobile
Computing
Home Entertainment
Services & Software
Money
All money
Banking
Credit Cards
Cryptocurrency
Insurance
Investing
Loans
Mortgages
Taxes
Your Money
Wellness
All wellness
Fitness
Medical
Nutrition
Parenting
Personal care
Sleep
Home
CNET Home
Home Energy & Utilities
Home Internet
Home Security
Kitchen & Household
Smart Home
Yard & Outdoors
Cars
Roadshow
Reviews
Video
News
Pictures
Recalls
Auto Buying Program
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Best Cars
Best Affordable Cars
Best Convertibles
Best Electric Cars
Best Family Cars
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Best Hybrids
Best luxury SUVs
Best midsize SUVs
Best Sedans
Best small SUVs
Best SUVs
Best tech cars
Best Trucks
Best used cars
Best car products
Best backup camera
Best car battery Charger
Best car cover
Best car vacuum
Best dash cam
Best portable jump starter
Best portable tire inflator
Best radar detector
Deals
All deals
The Cheapskate
Best Apple watch deals
Best laptop deals
Best macbook deals
Best mattress deals
Best meal kit deals
Best TV deals
Best VPN deals
Coupons
Adidas Coupons
Blue Nile Promo Codes
Dick's Sporting Goods Coupons
eBay Coupons
Edible Arrangements Coupons
ExpressVPN Coupons
Fanatics Coupons
Forever 21 Coupons
Google Store Coupons
GrubHub Promo Codes
H&M Coupons
Hotels.com Coupons
HP Coupon Codes
Newegg Promo Codes
NordVPN Coupons
Office Depot Coupons
Old Navy Coupons
Samsung Promo Codes
StubHub Discount Codes
Surfshark Coupons
Vistaprint Coupons
Vitacost Coupons
Walmart Promo Codes
Watchmaxx Coupons
edition
editions
English
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
search
Bob the mini dishwasher is way cooler than he should be
Jan 8 2022
Kitchen and Household
Up Next
The throne of awesome: 55-inch curved OLED TV meets massive recliner
Up Next
The throne of awesome: 55-inch curved OLED TV meets massive recliner
03:38
Road-testing Spotify's Car Thing
Road-testing Spotify's Car Thing
08:28
Best TVs of 2021
Best TVs of 2021
07:05
The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a bold entry into the sim space
The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a bold entry into the sim space
11:06
Analogue Pocket brought all my old Game Boy games back to life
Analogue Pocket brought all my old Game Boy games back to life
09:46
Amazon's Halo View review: A great price, but still a few steps behind
Amazon's Halo View review: A great price, but still a few steps behind
10:12
Here's which iPhone you should buy in 2022
Here's which iPhone you should buy in 2022
08:19
Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021
Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021
10:29
How to choose between the Apple Watch 7 and SE
How to choose between the Apple Watch 7 and SE
11:38
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News
All latest news
Bob the mini dishwasher is way cooler than he should be
Bob the mini dishwasher is way cooler than he should be
08:02
This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats
This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats
09:13
CES 2022 wraps up and BlackBerry phones inch closer to extinction
CES 2022 wraps up and BlackBerry phones inch closer to extinction
01:42
The best laptops of CES 2022
The best laptops of CES 2022
10:56
All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month
All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month
06:43
The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive
The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive
05:07
Most Popular
All most popular
Meeting Ameca, the future of humanoid robots, was totally surreal
Meeting Ameca, the future of humanoid robots, was totally surreal
08:58
Watch the BMW iX M60 change colors on the fly
Watch the BMW iX M60 change colors on the fly
03:50
The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector
The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector
03:59
PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system
PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system
05:19
Need an electric bike, but for snow? Check out Moonbikes
Need an electric bike, but for snow? Check out Moonbikes
08:44
CES 2022: Most impressive tech
CES 2022: Most impressive tech
09:29
Latest Products
All latest products
Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022
Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022
Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch
Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch
Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022
Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022
Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event
See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event
Latest How To
All how to videos
Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
Track out-of-stock items with online robots
Track out-of-stock items with online robots
Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
How to win Black Friday 2021
How to win Black Friday 2021
Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
Kitchen and Household