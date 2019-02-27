CNET First Look

Blade Shadow Ghost delivers great gaming performance in a little box

Transcript
[MUSIC] Blade Shadow Ghost is a very cool little $140 box that provides device and network connections to use with its Windows based Shadow Desktop in the Cloud service, with just a TV or a monitor, no PC required. And one of the best things I can say about it is that I keep forgetting I'm not on a local PC. The Shadow, as Blade dubs the Windows virtual machine the service provides, can be used for anything. But the biggest mainstream allure of a virtual machine these days is for cloud gaming. So think of Ghost as a console without any local storage and simple video decoding that can run any Windows. The ghost connects to a display via HDMI, has 4 USB Type-A ports and a headphone jack. You connect via gigabit Ethernet or wi-fi. The overall fit and finish feels really nice for a device that feels like it is 3D printed. It's easy to set up and compact enough to tote from one place to another. Windows recognizes USB devices as if it were running locally, such as keyboards, mice and the HP mainframe headset which connects via USB. Also it connects the hard drive necessary to swap aim installations because it's 256 gigabyte windows isn't nearly big enough. It also connects wireless input devices via bluetooth though not really via Windows. Just through the box itself. As for performance, it's not quite up to a state of the art desktop, but its Quadro P5000 and 3.2 gigahertz Xeon perform roughly the same as a GTX 1070 Max Q laptop. And unlike almost every other cloud gaming system I've seen, it runs well in 1440p. And depending upon the game, even 2160P. It suffers the same problems as every club game in system I've tried, most notably, a compressed [UNKNOWN] range no matter how good you bend with this. [MUSIC]
DesktopsGaming

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks' dump

4:39

WikiLeaks rears its head in Cohen testimony against Trump

1:59

FTC wants a task force to take on tech's bad behavior

1:36

A breakdown on how much your phone knows you

5:40

Netflix hauled in Oscars but couldn't quite land best picture

2:06

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone

3:30

Galaxy Fold: First impressions of Samsung's foldable phone

4:39

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Will Apple jump on the foldable phone trend?

6:37

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Blade Shadow Ghost delivers great gaming performance in a little box

1:47

A powerful selfie camera and 5G rule ZTE's MWC phones

3:02

The Nubia Alpha wraps a phone around your wrist

2:47

Holoscreen is a screen protector that makes any phone display 3D

2:07

Sony's newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras and color

1:46

LG's mid-range Q60, K50 and K40 phones at MWC focus on AI

1:15

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How we put food processors to the test

1:49

Our 5 favorite things to do with Alexa

2:18

6 ways Google Home helps you cook

1:55

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16