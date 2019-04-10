Black hole seen in real life for the first time

We are looking into space towards the galaxy.
A giant galaxy 500 billion kilometers away from us.
Very big galaxy was Which was suspected to host a supermassive black hole in the very center.
101 years ago, someone discovered a streak of light, which is plasma shooting out of the center of the Milky Way, marking the supermassive black hole.
I never believed that this black hole was as big as people said, until we saw That.
This is the nucleus of the galaxy M87.
And this is the first ever image of a black hole.
In April of 2019 17.
All the dishes in the event Horizon telescope swiveled, turned and stared at a galaxy 55 million light years away.
It's called misty 87.
And there's a supermassive black hole at its core, and we are delighted to be able to report to you today
That we have seen what we thought was unseeable.
We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole.
Here it is.
This is a remarkable achievement what you are seeing here is the last photon orbit, where you are seeing is evidence of an [UNKNOWN] by ruler across this black hole, we now have.
Visual evidence for a black hole.
We now know that a black hole that weighs 6,500,000,000 times what our sun does, exist in the center of M87.
And this is the strongest evidence that we have to date for the existence of black holes.
And it is also consistent with the shape of the shadow to the precision of our measurements with Einstein's predictions.
The bright patch in the South that you see tells us that material moving around the black hole is moving at light speeds which is also consistent with our simulations and predictions and this image forges a clear link now between supermass black holes and the engines of bright galaxies.
We now know, clearly, that black-holes drive large scale structure in the universe.
From their home in these galaxies, and we now have a totally new way of studies general relativity of black holes we never have before, and [UNKNOWN] great discoveries this is just the beginning.