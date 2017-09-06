CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
CNET Magazine
Latest Stories
Subscribe
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Search
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Birding takes flight"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Road
Trip 2017
Birding takes flight
Bird watching has always had its charms. New technologies make it even easier for more of us to get in on the fun.
3:54
/
September 6, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Birding takes flight.
Coming up next
AI gets smart about cybersecurity
Solving Angola's land mine crisis
Chicago is digging deep to turn itself into a smart city
Sicily's smart cities show it's getting easier to get smart
Baobab's "smart" animation gets into your head
Winemaking goes cutting edge
Even the blind can see there's life left in smart glasses
Latest
Mobile Apps videos
7 drastic changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 11
2:12
August 4, 2017
After updating to iOS 11, some of the changes just might catch you off guard. Here are the seven biggest changes to be aware of.
Play video
3 reasons to switch to Chrome on the iPhone
2:00
August 2, 2017
If your allegiances lie with Google's desktop browser, you might want to transfer that experience over to your iPhone and ditch Safari.
Play video
5 reasons to switch to Firefox on your iPhone
1:38
August 1, 2017
Mozilla recently updated its Firefox mobile browser for iOS with some useful new features.
Play video
Uber's security force in South Africa wears bulletproof vests
1:30
August 1, 2017
The ride-hailing giant hires a security firm called Hi-Risk to deal with rampant attacks against Uber drivers in the country.
Play video
How to delete Google search screenshots from your Android device
1:34
July 28, 2017
The Google search app has started keeping a visual record of your recent searches. It's not as invasive as it sounds, but if you're...
Play video
Siri vs. Google Assistant vs. Bixby
4:46
July 28, 2017
See how three of the big voice assistants stack up in a series of comparisons from phone controls to conversations.
Play video
Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby Voice is here
1:36
July 18, 2017
The voice assistant has finally landed for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners after several delays.
Play video
Alexa, do these things on my phone
1:42
July 18, 2017
Amazon's voice app elbows Google Assistant on the HTC U11.
Play video