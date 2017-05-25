Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Big changes help Google Home grow up"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Smart Home

Big changes help Google Home grow up

A few months and plenty of updates have helped Google's smart speaker come into its own.
1:40 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Over the past couple of months, Google's been busy updating the Google Home. When it came out last November the always listening Home showed a lot of promise. But it couldn't quite keep up with the Amazon Echo. Now though, thanks to some updates, it's a pretty close match up. Here's what's new, the coolest of homes new features. It can now distinguish between multiple voices. Hey Google, who am I? You're name is Andrew. 62 people can sink their account and Google homo actually get personalized answers based on who's talking. For cooking assistance, Home Now gives step by step directions on over 5,000 recipes. Google has greatly expanded the number of smart home devices it can control. Adding one of our favorites such as Argus locks, Velcon and Lutron switches and Life [INAUDIBLE] The home will soon offer proactive assistance, so it'll let you know if traffic's gonna be bad. It'll pull up search results on your TV. It'll let you make phone calls. It's even gonna allow you to customize commands for your smart home like Movietime or The battle with the Echo is getting heated. The Echo is still a better smart home controller, and the $50 Echo Dot is the best budget-friendly option, but now that the Home's had a little time to grow up, it's catching up and fulfilling it's potential.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: How to use Google Home shortcuts
How to use Google Home shortcuts
2:25 May 24, 2017
Shortcuts on Google Home let you assign short phrases to commands that are complicated or long. Here's how to set them up.
Play video
Video: Google Home vs. Amazon Echo -- 6 months later
Google Home vs. Amazon Echo -- 6 months later
6:15 May 23, 2017
The gap has closed between the Google Home and the Amazon Echo for voice assistant supremacy just 6 months after the Home's release....
Play video
Video: Amazon Echo: 10 best things you can do with it
Amazon Echo: 10 best things you can do with it
1:34 May 23, 2017
Here are the top 10 things Alexa can do which make us love the Amazon Echo.
Play video
Video: This $60 security camera can recognize your ugly mug
This $60 security camera can recognize your ugly mug
1:19 May 22, 2017
Tend Secure's $60 Lynx camera brings facial recognition to the masses.
Play video
Video: What do millennials want in ​a​ smart home?
What do millennials want in ​a​ smart home?
1:34 May 15, 2017
New research looks at what types of tech millennials most want in a smart home. Cooley breaks it down.​
Play video
Video: Amazon's Echo Show: Sci-fi dreams become reality
Amazon's Echo Show: Sci-fi dreams become reality
2:12 May 11, 2017
Science fiction has been offering depictions of video phones and video calling for over 100 years. Take a look at how those visions...
Play video
Video: Alexa introduces voice calling and messaging
Alexa introduces voice calling and messaging
1:13 May 9, 2017
Amazon aims to turn the Echo into a communication hub for the smart home
Play video
Video: Hey, Ecobee, is there an Echo in here?
Hey, Ecobee, is there an Echo in here?
1:43 May 5, 2017
The $249 Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat doesn't just work with Amazon services -- it has a built-in Alexa speaker.
Play video