Big changes help Google Home grow up

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET Smart Home
Big changes help Google Home grow upA few months and plenty of updates have helped Google's smart speaker come into its own.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Over the past couple of months, Google's been busy updating the Google Home. When it came out last November the always listening Home showed a lot of promise. But it couldn't quite keep up with the Amazon Echo. Now though, thanks to some updates, it's a pretty close match up. Here's what's new, the coolest of homes new features. It can now distinguish between multiple voices. Hey Google, who am I? You're name is Andrew. 62 people can sink their account and Google homo actually get personalized answers based on who's talking. For cooking assistance, Home Now gives step by step directions on over 5,000 recipes. Google has greatly expanded the number of smart home devices it can control. Adding one of our favorites such as Argus locks, Velcon and Lutron switches and Life [INAUDIBLE] The home will soon offer proactive assistance, so it'll let you know if traffic's gonna be bad. It'll pull up search results on your TV. It'll let you make phone calls. It's even gonna allow you to customize commands for your smart home like Movietime or The battle with the Echo is getting heated. The Echo is still a better smart home controller, and the $50 Echo Dot is the best budget-friendly option, but now that the Home's had a little time to grow up, it's catching up and fulfilling it's potential.