Biden calls for paid vaccine leave, Amazon palm print readers come to Whole Foods

Transcript
This is Cinet and here are the stories that matter right now. President Joe Biden has called on employers in the US to provide paid time off for their staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19. In a news conference on Wednesday, President Biden announced a new tax credit to offset the cost for small businesses and nonprofits as part of a bid to get more Americans vaccinated. The news came as the White House confirmed it had reached 200 million doses administered across the US. Amazon has announced it will be rolling out Amazon one palm readers in its whole food stores in Seattle over the coming months. The scan has linked credit card information to a person's biometric data, letting shoppers pay by scanning their poem in store. The company says the system is designed to be highly secure and palm images will be encrypted, though the technology has raised concerns from privacy experts. And finally, Instagram has announced a new feature to let users filter abusive direct message requests. In a blog post on Wednesday, Instagram said the opt in feature will put abusive messages in a separate hidden folder where users can tap to uncover them. Instagram worked with antidiscrimination and bullying groups to create a list of words and emojis to filter. But users can also create their own custom filters. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

