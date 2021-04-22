Biden calls for paid vaccine leave, Amazon palm print readers come to Whole Foods
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is Cinet and here are the stories that matter right now.
President Joe Biden has called on employers in the US to provide paid time off for their staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
In a news conference on Wednesday, President Biden announced a new tax credit to offset the cost for small businesses and nonprofits as part of a bid to get more Americans vaccinated.
The news came as the White House confirmed it had reached 200 million doses administered across the US.
Amazon has announced it will be rolling out Amazon one palm readers in its whole food stores in Seattle over the coming months.
The scan has linked credit card information to a person's biometric data, letting shoppers pay by scanning their poem in store.
The company says the system is designed to be highly secure and palm images will be encrypted, though the technology has raised concerns from privacy experts.
And finally, Instagram has announced a new feature to let users filter abusive direct message requests.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Instagram said the opt in feature will put abusive messages in a separate hidden folder where users can tap to uncover them.
Instagram worked with antidiscrimination and bullying groups to create a list of words and emojis to filter.
But users can also create their own custom filters.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Up Next
Apple brings back colorful iMacs, boosts iPad Pro
1:45
Everything Apple announced: Upgraded iMacs, iPad Pro and AirTags
1:45
Mars helicopter has more to do, Apple will show off new gadgets...
1:24
Facebook vaccine push, new Starship prototype
1:44
More booster shots likely necessary to protect against COVID-19
1:27
Bezos says Amazon can do better by its employees, Google Earth...
1:39
Coinbase goes public, Samsung announces April Unpacked event
1:28
Apple event on April 20, Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4
1:37
Apple may put FaceTime on your TV, robo-cars begin delivering...
1:28
No unions for Amazon, personal Transformer robot for sale