Tech Today

Bezos sells $1B in stock, Apple flags iPhone X screen issues

In today's top stories, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sells off company stock, Apple acknowledges iPhone X "burn-in" and T-Mobile and Sprint part ways.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold off more than one billion dollars worth of company stock. And that money could be going to space. Bezos made the sale on friday one week after Amazon stock price shot up on the back of strong earnings results. There is no official work on what he intends to do with the money. But in April, Bezos said he planned on selling $1 billion worth of Amazon stock to invest in his space exploration company, Blue Origin. The iPhone 10 is in stores, but Apple is already warning buyers about the devices screen. Apple's updated its support page to advise about potential burn-in issues on the phone's OLED screen, where the display shows remnants of an image even after the image is gone. Apple didn't comment further on the issue but it's not a new problem, Google recently extended warranties on the Pixel 2 XL after users complained of burn-in And, finally, US carriers, T-Mobile and Sprint, have called off merger plans. The deal would have brought together the US's third and fourth largest carriers. But according to [UNKNOWN] Reports, T-Mobile and Sprint's parent companies, [UNKNOWN] and SoftBank couldn't settle on who would run the company. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or the Google Play Stores.

