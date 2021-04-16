Bezos says Amazon can do better by its employees, Google Earth gets big update
Tech Today
Transcript
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos issued a letter to shareholders touching on a number of topics.
First up, Bezos revealed that Amazon now has over 200 million amazon prime subscribers.
That's 50 million more than the start of 2020 Bezos also talks about unionization efforts.
He said that he does not take comfort in the outcome.
The bid to establish a union at an Amazon warehouse was defeated by a two to one margin.
Bezos said that it is clear to him that the company needs a better vision for employees.
Google Earth got a huge Update Users will now be able to see how landscapes and geography anywhere in the world have changed over time.
The feature is called time lapse and it is compiled from 24 million satellite images from 1984 to 2020.
Rebecca Moore, Director of Google Earth said that one of the aims of the project is to give people tools to study the impacts of climate change.
If you've ever wanted a flying car you've got an opportunity to land one soon.
a startup called NF T is taking deposits now for its flying car called Oscar.
The deposit is $5,000 and Oscar is scheduled for a 2026 release.
The money will be held in an escrow account and to be fully refundable.
The company is planning a limited run of the Oscar, with 1500 units, which will each cost, $789,000.
