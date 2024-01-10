Best TVs of CES 2024 4:35 Watch Now

Speaker 1: Hey guys. I'm here at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. This has all the big new TV releases for the year, and I've seen most of them, they're huge. Some of them are transparent. There's some crazy tech out there. We're going to get right to it with the best TVs of CES 2024. So one of the coolest TVs that I saw at this show is actually a See-through television. This is lgs transparent ole tv. Now, we've seen some transparent TVs before they look cool, but they always [00:00:30] seem like they're more for digital signage or stores. lgs newest ation is the first one that's actually going to be sold to consumers as opposed to businesses later this year. The idea is that you can see through the display, it's a 77 inch oled, but that allows it to blend into a room and kind of disappear when it's not on and when you want to watch tv, this black film kind of rises up from the bottom of the TV and makes it look like a regular television. Speaker 1: Now, of course, not really the most useful thing, but for a design perspective, really, really cool. That's what makes [00:01:00] it one of the best TVs of CES 2024. Now, one thing that I really don't love about TV sometimes is the glare. Samsung's glare free ole TV does a really good job of cutting that glare down. I actually got to check it out in Samsung's booth. This is shipping on their highest end S 95 D OLED televisions, really great TV based on my performance review from last year. But now they've added this glare free screen coating. So the idea is to reduce reflections from in-room lighting, windows, that sort of thing, and you can really see it in the image. The [00:01:30] side-by-side comparison. I showed. Really the light did not show up all that well at all. So really cool to see that glare free OLED tv. Speaker 1: Next up is a huge tv. This is the TCL 115 inch mini LED tv. This thing is really big and really bright. That's 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 20,000 local dimming zones. Thanks. That mini LED backlight, this thing is going to cost 20 grand. Now, that's a lot of money, of course, but for a really, really large screen. It's not super duper expensive. And again, this thing is going to be available in the mass market at places like Best [00:02:00] Buy later this year. And of course, high sense TCLs direct competitor also has a really, really large tv. This thing's even brighter. This is 110 inch mini LED TV that's twice as bright, 10,000 knits. These guys are both pushing the limits of L-E-D-L-C-D technology. Again, with that huge screen size, all those local dimming zones, the high sense has 40,000 of them. So I expect really, really good picture quality. Speaker 1: No price on this one yet, but again, it's going to be really, really expensive. Next step is another transparent display. This one's from Samsung. [00:02:30] Now this is not a real product, it's a concept product. This is transparent mini LED. The reason I like it is because it takes that transparent display tech to another level. It's brighter. It's easier to see through. We haven't seen this again on any products yet, but if you want a transparent display to kind of, again, a one up that transparent OLED that we looked at in the beginning, this is the one. Moving on, there's the TCL QM 8 51 series. This is actually the successor to my favorite TV right now, the QM eight 50. What TCL did is they basically [00:03:00] doubled the brightness and they added more local dimming zones. So I expect better picture quality, but they kept the same price. Speaker 1: So right now you can get an eight 50 for around $900, a 65 inch size spectacular picture quality for the money. The QM 8 51 next year could be even better picture for the money. So they just keep advancing that mini LED tech. LG makes mostly OLED TVs that I like. And this year they have the M four. Now, this is a wireless OLED tv. They debuted the wireless TV last year, but it was a very large size, and so then now they're stepping [00:03:30] it down to a 65 inch size. The wireless connectivity isn't completely wireless. You still have to plug the panel into the wall, but there's a module that sits maybe 30 feet away. You can plug all your other devices into game consoles, things like that. The other thing they did is they improved the brightness. They added a layer of brightness for this MLA technology that makes the picture look even better. Speaker 1: It's going to be comparable to the G three series that I viewed last year, which I thought was the best TV I'd ever tested. Finally, it's not a tv, but I think it's really cool. So I'm going to throw it in here. Anyway, this is the Samsung Premier eight K [00:04:00] wireless projector. This thing is a ultra short throw projector, sits right up against the wall. It can get 150 inches in size. And one of the things that makes it cool, a, sure it has eight K resolution, but B, it connects via, again, a wireless transmission protocol. Little box across the room sends everything to the projector itself. So just a tour to force and projection technology. Samsung hasn't put a price on it. It's going to be really expensive. It's not really a tv. It's just a gigantic projection screen, 150 inches or larger. And now's [00:04:30] a look at the best TVs of CES 2024. Check back on CNET for more reviews later this year.