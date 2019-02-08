Tech Minute

Gifts for your 'foodie' Valentine

Transcript
[MUSIC] If the best way to your loved one's heart is through the stomach, then consider getting a food subscription box delivered monthly or quarterly. One way to get started is to check out websites that specialize in subscription boxes. Cratejoy has hundreds of all kinds of subscriptions on offer. But if you click under the Food &amp; Beverage tab, you can find delectables for every palate. Choose from 30 T options for the tea lover in your life or spice things up with a hot sauce of the month box mouth is another site that focuses on artisanal gifts. You can build your own one-time gift box or subscribe to pickles snacks or other treats. When you search, subscription, on food 52, you'll find unique gourmet options, like grass fed butter, seasonal pasta, or even olive oil. Try the world subscriptions will transport your recipient's taste buds to exotic locales. Either through it's snacking or cooking boxes. Meat and cheese lovers, look no further than Murray's cheese, the iconic shop in New York, to deliver the goods. In San Francisco, I am Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
